Military drones changed the course of the war in Ethiopia as well

In December there was an important turning point in the war that has been going on in Ethiopia for over a year and a half between the central government and the separatists of the Tigray region, in the north of the country: after weeks in which the separatists had managed to gain ground, arriving near the capital Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian government army has regained control of a number of cities and territories, forcing the separatists to retreat.

According to various reconstructions, the massive use of drones by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reversed the course of the war. Drones that had been sold to him, for various reasons, by Turkey, Iran, China and the United Arab Emirates.

In a war, drones are very effective for reasons that are rather simple to imagine: they are a precise weapon even for hitting distant targets, they can be piloted from afar, without a person risking their life to guide them, they are more difficult to detect and block and they can remain in the air for many hours. Drones are also much less expensive than other weapons, such as tanks or other types of aircraft, and can also be used by smaller and less available armies.

In Ethiopia, drones allowed the Ethiopian army to easily and quickly hit numerous military and civilian targets, forcing the militias of the Tigray Liberation Front (TPLF) to retreat about 435 kilometers within a few days. of the territory that the separatists had conquered over the course of months.

Ahmed made heavy use of drones: a Tigrinya militia commander interviewed by New York Times he said there were as many as ten in heaven at the same time. “We were easy targets,” she added.

Dozens of people were killed, and Ahmed continued to use them in the following weeks: in an attack carried out in early January with a missile launched from a drone, 58 people were killed. In total, more than 300 people were killed by drones in the war in Ethiopia, according to Politic.

The drones used in December had been sold to the Ethiopian army by Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and China, interested for different reasons in getting them.

For Turkey, for example, the export of drones is now an important source of income. Turkish drones are particularly sophisticated and Turkey has sold them to Morocco, Tunisia and Libya, among others. In Ethiopia they were crucial.

One model in particular, the Bayraktar TB2, was particularly effective in the December attacks: it is a type of drone manufactured by the company of the Turkish president’s son-in-law Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and was also decisive in the victory of Azerbaijan, an ally of Turkey, in the war fought against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh between September and November of 2020. Even in that case, although the Armenian army had won the clashes of previous years and was known to be more advanced, Azerbaijan’s use of drones helped to reverse the outcome of the conflict.

Second Reuters the Bayraktar TB2 is one of the most effective drones currently on the market.

But there are also other reasons why various countries have sold their drones to Ethiopia, such as testing new military technology in a war taking place elsewhere to study its effectiveness. Speaking of the sale of drones to Ethiopia, Peter W. Singer, an expert in the use of drones in warfare, called it “a combination of warfare and a battle laboratory.”

In the case of the United Arab Emirates, then, the sale of drones to Ethiopia was also motivated by the desire to support a close ally, Abiy Ahmed.

The use of drones in warfare is not a new thing: the first to use them massively were the United States during the so-called “war on terror”, waged after the attacks of 11 September 2001 in New York and Washington, carried out by al Qaeda. Over the years their technological development has progressed and ethical debates have also arisen on the legitimacy of their use, linked among other things to the difficulty of clearly establishing the responsibilities of those who use them.

Recently, however, it has become increasingly clear how drones can influence the course of a war or even determine its outcome. Also for this reason, the integration of drones into military forces around the world is one of the main objectives of many governments, as evidenced by the constant growth of investments in the sector.

This does not necessarily mean that drones guarantee military supremacy at all times. As Singer reminded al New York Times, “The United States had drones in Afghanistan, but the Taliban managed to hold out for 20 years.” Even the result of the war in Ethiopia is not obvious: Ahmed’s drones are a few dozen, and although they pose a serious threat to Tigrinya forces, they may not be enough on their own to win the war.