Military mission disguised as a humanitarian, the secret of the Russian planes sent by Putin and the frost between Pompeo and Guerini

A phone call lasted one minute, just one minute. According to authoritative sources, this was the very hard and cold reaction he received United States they had a few hours after the start of the Russian mission in Rome in March 2020. That incredible walkway that the government With youin a yellow-red version, allowed the Putinian regime it is still a page to be written in the history of diplomacy.

On the night of March 22, 2020, something dangerously extraordinary happened that could explain why Lorenzo Guerinicurrent Ministry of Defensehas become a target of the disinformation of the Kremlin. He would have been the first to pay the price for that direct line between Conte and Putin. The first to pay for the go-ahead to the military parade that the Russian armored vehicles staged for 700 kilometers from Rome to Bergamo along the Autostrada del Sole. The first on which the allies pointed their finger. A few hours after the arrival of the Russian contingent for the Covid emergency, according to what was collected by the Reformistthe first direct contact with Washingtona phone call between the minister and the then head of the Pentagon Mike Pompeo. The first result of that phone call, defined as “cold”, Was the halving of the Russian mission: 18 planes were to arrive that evening, half of them landed.

But the interview comes dry denied from the press office of the Ministry of Defense. Who heard on this point makes it known that “the circumstance of an alleged phone call between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini is totally false. Minister Guerini has never had telephone contact with Pompeo, with whom he has never spoken, or with any other exponent of the US government who had as their object the issue of aid to Italy from Russia, linked to support for the pandemic from covid “.

What is certain is that in Pratica di Mare that evening Conte (who yesterday in an interview wanted to say that behind that operation there was no espionage) is not present, instead there is Di Maiothere is the chief of staff Enzo Vecciarelli: maximum coverage both politically and militarily. What is landing is not just humanitarian aid for Covid but a military mission. Inside the cargo planes there were more soldiers than doctors, more military vehicles than medical supplies. Those who were on that track clearly feel what is happening. “Someone is using us as chauffeurhow caregivers”, Tell sources from the General Staff. The first arrival is at 9.25pm. Italy has been in lockdown for a week.

The operations are supervised by the number one of Customs, Marcello Minenna. He is the one who holds the Moscow aid list, a list still top secret today. Some parliamentarians asked Minenna for it but the answer was a sharp niet. But there are other details that suggest that the one staged in Pratica di Mare was an intelligence operation disguised as sending aid against covid. Starting with the choice of place. Why land the air convoy in Rome instead of Bergamo where it was headed at a distance of 700 kilometers? The reason, military sources explain to us today, is simple: Pratica di Mare is an Air Force base and it was expected that there were no customs controls that everything would be “militarized” and therefore “classified”.

Two facts confirm this: the first is the angry and nervous reaction of the Russian ambassador Serghey Razov when customs officials ask for a list of all the material contained in the giants cargo Ilyushin. “There are agreements, there is no need”, repeats the ambassador on the track. Second data: in the material list, written strictly by hand in Cyrillic and without any official stamp, there was not a single mask. However, there was a strange van that attracted a lot of attention. A Van, a cream-colored van without windows: «We asked to open it – one of the track staff remembers today – but the Russians refused. Certainly there were non-medical electronic equipment inside. ‘

“It’s for the television link …” was the answer given to the customs officers. But the vehicle had no parabola on the roof and the Cyrillic writing in the list identified it as a “mobile information unit”. However, the dot indicates an abbreviation. So the translation could also be this, “mobile intelligence unit”. The column of Russian military vehicles begins the climb towards northern Italy. It is 9 am on March 23rd.

To the Pentagon, informed by NATO protocols but not by Palazzo Chigi, some officials see Russian military vehicles live on state TV Russia 24 taking the Autostrada del Sole towards Bergamo. Moscow floods the information system with a sharp narrative: the EU does not help Italy, Poland has denied airspace for our aid. The objectives are cleared up. The images go around the world. At the end of a quick briefing managed by the Chief of Staff and in the presence of senior government personalities, the calculation of the cost of the first airlift with Moscow produces a figure of around 700 thousand euros. The briefing dissolves with a senior officer who poses the question, “perhaps it was better to pay them this aid”.

Three days later, the head of the defense initiates a diplomatic operation to restore relations.

The airlift with Rome was part of a large diplomatic maneuver with a specific objective: to ask for an end to the sanctions using the covid emergency. Russia was committed to the UN to lift sanctions after the annexation of the Donbass while the Russian ambassador Razov, present on the Pratica di Mare runway, writes a letter to Vito Petrocelli, head of the Senate Foreign Affairs commission. And he goes back there again, to Ukraine, to sanctions, to military operations disguised as diplomacy, to disinformation. What he has not been able to achieve with these methods today Putin expects with weapons.

© All rights reserved

Nicola Biondo