“Military missions in defense of fossil energy”. Eni: instrumental thesis

They sign the agreements for the ecological transition. But with the other hand – Greenpeace denounces – the European Union, NATO and countries like Italy, Spain and Germany continue to send the military to protect the research, extraction and import of gas and oil. With one major difference: ours is the only country to declare it transparently. So much transparent that it escapes too quick glances.

“About two thirds of the military missions of the European Union are linked to fossil fuels,” says a study by the environmental organization read in preview by Future. For 2021 alone, Italy has allocated approximately 797 million euros for operations based on “energy security”.

According to the report, this is the main item of expenditure for military missions abroad, equal to 64% of the entire allocation for the operations of the Armed Forces outside national borders. Triple that of Spain, which has budgeted 274 million euros, 26% of the funds. Germany made 161 million available, 20% of the annual expenditure on military missions. Together, says Greenpeace, the three countries spend over 1.2 billion euros to send armies on “fossil missions”, over 4 billion in the period 2018-2021.

Among the beneficiary companies indicated by Greenpeace there is the Italian Eni which “for its part categorically denies the thesis supported by the Report, which – explained a spokesman – considers instrumental and objectively unfounded”.

Military missions are authorized for a large number of purposes, including energy ones. However, qualified sources of the Armed Forces explained that “the Defense cannot enter into the merits of activities that do not fall within its competence, and moreover it carries out its institutional activities on behalf of the Parliament. The military, therefore, carry out the institutional tasks on the basis of the decisions of the government and the legislator ”.

The missions concern a broad spectrum of commitments “such as the protection of national and international security, the protection of civilian populations and, where strategic infrastructures are present for the national interest, the protection of the same and of personnel. All the activities that the armed forces carry out in the missions – reaffirm by the Defense – are clearly arranged by the parliament and communicated in full transparency “.

Sourcing of black gold and gas is a priority. Imports of fossil energy in the Old Continent account for 90% of oil and 70% of gas. The operational areas, notes Greenpeace, are always the same: Horn of Africa (where the “Eu Atalanta” anti-piracy mission stands out), the waters overlooking the Libyan coast (with the “Irini” mission, with the EU license plate, and the Italian operation “Safe Sea”), the Eastern Mediterranean (with the NATO “Sea Guardian” operation), the Gulf of Guinea (with missions from Italy and Spain) and the Middle East (in particular Iraq and the Strait of Hormuz, where the European mission “Emasoh” was launched in 2020).

The oil company: instrumental and unfounded thesis. The Armed Forces: institutional activities

carried out on behalf of the Parliament

In July 2021, the European Council approved a military mission also in Mozambique, a country torn apart by violence, as the reports by Paolo M. Alfieri documented in recent days on these pages, and which according to Brussels would have «the potential to become one of the greatest world producers of gas. A few months earlier, France’s Total had abandoned the Cabo Delgado field region for safety reasons.

Despite the reproaches, Greenpeace acknowledges a certain “frankness” in Italy. In the parliamentary hearings, Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini “did not fail to underline the” energy “importance of the country’s main military missions”. Adding up all the “fossil” operations of the last four years, the Ministry of Defense has spent about 2.4 billion euros.

And the forecasts for the future are on the upside. Officially, no military mission has the sole objective of protecting Eni platforms or Italy’s energy security. But the mission papers sent by the Government to Parliament, for example, clarify that among the priority purposes in the Strait of Sicily is the “surveillance and protection of Eni platforms located in international waters overlooking the Libyan coast”.

For 2021, Italy has approved 40 military missions that will cost 1.2 billion euros. “The fulcrum of the tricolor commitment is the so-called” enlarged Mediterranean “, with the greatest deployment in Iraq and Libya, two countries which – recalls the Greenpeace dossier – together guarantee about a third of Italian oil imports”. Despite the conflict, last year Eni extracted 61 million barrels of oil from Libyan fields, some of which under the direct surveillance of militias involved in the trafficking of hydrocarbons, weapons and humans and hostile to these other “activities” to ‘ Eni itself.

Chiara Campione, spokesperson for Greenpeace Italy, summarizes the organization’s position as follows: “The energy security of citizens is protected by investing in renewable sources, not serving the interests of fossil fuel companies with military missions abroad”.

The Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerini, had confirmed in Parliament that “Safe Sea” in the Central Mediterranean is a device “to protect national interests in the area”. On 25 June 2020, with the draft of that speech sent to journalists, an explanatory note was attached to explain what these interests were: “Oil plants, merchant traffic, fishing activities”.

At sea and on land, military operations in numbers

2.4

The billions of euros allocated by the Ministry of Defense in the last four years for all “fossil” operations

797

The millions of euros allocated by Italy in 2021 for “energy security”, according to Greenpeace

40

The military missions approved by Italy for 2021 which will cost 1.2 billion euros

64%

The percentage of funds allocated to “fossil operations” in the plan for military missions abroad

161

The millions allocated by Germany, equal to 20% of the relative annual expenditure

to military operations abroad