Military servitude, 12 ‘frozen’ areas: these are the areas in the hands of the Defense

Seven military servants and five polygons. Here is what is still in the hands of the Armed Forces after agreements and understandings signed between Ministry of Defence and the Region of Sardinia from 2007 to 2017. Currently 0.5 percent of the island’s territory is occupied by military easements, those areas close to military structures or sensitive objectives where the right of private property is limited and where it is forbidden to build, install power lines or plant trees, while polygons extend in 0.9% of Sardinia.

Very often speaking of military servitude we mean the entire complex of structures and areas in which the Armed Forces are present, therefore both areas in which it is not possible to enter or build, but also those prohibited only in certain periods, such as that exercises, but which then return to use by the community. The current framework, after the agreement signed in 2007 by the then President of the Region, Renato Soru, which provided for the disposal of 43 assets without conditions and 6 others with some specific commitments by the Region, and after the agreement signed in 2017 by the governor Francesco Pigliaru, sees more than 35 thousand hectares of Sardinia committed for purposes related to national defense. Some of the 51 assets provided for by the 2007 agreement have already returned to the Region, the Municipalities or the State Property, while others are still managed by the Armed Forces because public bodies do not have the funds to use them, or have not shown any interest in to do it.

Currently the Army with its two polygons a Capo Teulada And S’Ena Ruggia in Macomer it covers about 7,400 hectares of land and precisely 7,200 per Capo Teulada and 200 for S’Ena Ruggia. The largest ‘slice’ of land is occupied by the three polygons of theAir Force: Perdasdefogu with 12,000 hectares; Capo Frasca with 1,416 and Capo San Lorenzo with ‘only’ 1,100, for a total of 14,516 hectares of Sardinia completely off limit to the population.

The map of military ranges and servitude

The military servitudes still active, according to data coming from the Defense, are seven: three from the Army, two from the Navy and two from the Air Force. In particular, the 235 hectares dedicated to ammunition storage are bound by easements for the Army “You you” to Siliqua in the Cagliari area; the 7,850 hectares dedicated to Siamaggiore radio direction measuring station in the province of Oristano and 3,750 of Third Control and Research Unit of Pula. Altogether there are 11,835 hectares bound by servitude for the Army. The Air Force binds 207 hectares with the Radio Bridge of Monte Limbara to Tempio Pausania (70 hectares) and the Ammunition depot of Serrenti, in the Cagliari area with 137 hectares. Last but not least, the area bound to servitude for the Navy with the just over 56 hectares of the Ammunition Depot ‘Guard of the Moor‘to I.sole of Santo Stefano in La Maddalena.

In Italy, according to data from the Defense, the polygons occupy a total of over 200 square kilometers, Spain holds a record with almost 900 square kilometers in which polygons exist, followed by Poland with about 700 and by France and Germany with about 600. Sardinia , despite the agreements, it still remains heavily militarized, with some areas considered fundamental.

Such as the 72 square kilometer Capo Teulada polygon considered the most important in the area because it allows training and exercises in the round than in other areas, such as the polygon of Monte Romano In the Lazio large 46 square kilometers or that of Thours of Fog in Puglia which occupies 90, are impossible. Already in 2017, the then governor Francesco Pigliaru, asking and then obtaining the suspension of the fire exercises from June to September and the sale of some areas to the Region had highlighted how high the ‘tribute’ paid by the Island to the Defense was still high: “Sardinia contributes over 60% of the national total, in terms of military presence and burdens, with a population equal to 2%,” he said. But things have not changed since 2017. (2. Continue)

Ma.Sc.