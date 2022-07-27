Miljenko Matijevic will revive Steel Dragon, band from the movie “Rockstar”

On July 19, the Colombian Gothic Metal group -Gaias Pendulum- had their first presentation in Bogotá -with a sold out show- at the Ozzy Bar; the group presented live their most recent record production entitled «ARHAT».

The night began and the venue was already at its maximum capacity. Gai is a flagship band of Colombian metal, which is why it was not strange to have a full house that night. While the event began, the attendees waited -in the Ozzy Bar facilities- listening to music from bands such as: Moonspell, Dimmu Borgir, Epica, Cradle of Filth and Type O Negative. The evening began with the presentation of Godiva, a Symphonic Metal group from Bogotá. His presentation began with the cover of Xandria “Nightfall”, capturing the attention of the attendees. With charisma and dedication, the band was noted with their presence on stage; playing songs of his own authorship and one or another cover such as that of “Kinslayer” by Nightwish.

After this presentation, the turn was for Primal Sinner; Metal-Rock band and special guests on the «Instropección Tour» on behalf of Gaias Pendulum. Primal Sinner was in charge of continuing to maintain the energy of the public -even raising spirits a little more- through an energetic, striking and professional performance with a repertoire composed of his own songs such as: «Scars of War», «When Lightning Falls » and «Red Horn Calls». The band took the opportunity to cover Accept’s “Balls to the Walls” and Black Sabbath’s “Children of the Grave”, provoking a good response from the public. After a presentation like that of Primal Sinner, the talent that Colombian groups have today is clear.

Ceremony of darkness with Gaias Pendulum

After these presentations, the attendees were waiting to see the main show of the night: Gaias Pendulum. We were about to immerse ourselves in a spiritual and introspective journey to the rhythm of one of the most recognized groups in Colombia. As with a ceremony, the show began with the song “Mantra” of your disk “Arhats” (2020); opening a portal so that, through the use of our consciousness, we could enter a path of music, darkness and spirituality.

The group proceeded to play songs such as: “Introspection”, “Affliction”, “Winter Soul”, “Arhats” were some of the songs that the Bogota public was able to listen to from his new record production. Each of these songs, interpreted with drama, mysticism and professionalism. In addition to this, Gaias Pendulum He also pleased his followers by interpreting classics such as: “Fear in my memory”, “Flurry Spores”, “Loneliness”, “Paradise”, “Tears of Sand”, “Back to Sin”.

The presentation was charged with an energy to which the public was not indifferent. Singing out loud, shaking heads and asking for songs; Gaias Pendulum showed why they are one of the flagship groups in Colombia. That night the public did not want the band to retire; on the contrary, the request for songs was a constant, to the point that the group was forced to end its presentation. At the end of the event, the members of Gaias took the opportunity to meet with their fans, sign autographs, and take photos.

Gaias is one of the bands that currently keep alive the essence of Gothic Metal, that which is composed of darkness, atmosphere and reflective lyrics that invite us to introspection of our being; they invite us to a search in which we can reach knowledge through the exploration of our conscience.