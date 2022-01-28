Milk and yogurt precious for health: 3 servings per day are recommended

Milk and yogurt are precious foods for maintaining good health at any age. Worldwide, all guidelines recommend a daily consumption, in Italy a consumption of three portions a day is recommended, equal to a quantity of 375 ml. However, as Assolatte, the Italian Dairy Association points out, Italians’ daily consumption of milk and yogurt remains far from optimal. To make the point is a decalogue that recalls the recommendations on the correct consumption of these two foods, drawn up by the Technical Table on Nutritional Safety (TaSiN), which includes experts from the Ministry of Health, Crea, Scientific Societies and the world. academic.

Unique foods for the richness and quality of their nutrients



Accompanying the decalogue, the position spot that relaunches the message “Precious milk and yogurt at all ages to start the day, but also as a snack”. They are in fact unique foods for the richness and quality of their nutrients: they are sources of calcium, and contain vitamin A, B vitamins and other mineral salts such as phosphorus, magnesium, zinc and selenium. Furthermore, yogurt, thanks to lactic ferments, favors the balance of the intestinal flora, and is well tolerated by most of those who suffer from lactose intolerance.

How to achieve the recommended 3 servings a day



The document points out that to reach the recommended 3 servings a day, just consume a full cup of milk (which corresponds to 2 servings) for breakfast and a yogurt as a snack.

A useful in-depth study on the advantages related to the consumption of milk and yogurt is contained in the Scientific Rationale prepared by the Technical Committee itself, with a picture of the most recent scientific evidence on the consumption of milk and yogurt and the effects on health, and a focus on consumption and eating habits of Italians.