Milk: “No more expiration date on milk, smell it”

“Be careful of the deadline, please!”. This is the phrase that all of us, perhaps as kids, heard from mothers and grandmothers the first few times we went to the supermarket to buy basic necessities. The first teaching of home economics, which however could be subverted forever. At least as far as the milk. He left in Great Britain in fact an experiment, carried out by the chain of Morrisons supermarket, which provides for the elimination of the expiry wording from the cartons, all in oneanti-waste optics.

Therefore, a specific date is banned in favor of a more generic “to be consumed preferably by” on all types of own-brand milk. Nothing new, except that each customer will be suggested to “sniff” the milk, to have a more sensory and practical approach to the product, then going to recognize, once at home, the differences between fresh milk and what results after a few days in the refrigerator.

Ian Goode, head of sector manager at Morrisons, said he perceives this step in the chain as “courageous” and above all in a future perspective that aims as much as possible at zero pollution. In fact, the production and waste of milk in the United Kingdom, the third most wasted product after potatoes and bread, is of particular importance, for a total of about 490 million pints wasted every year. Of these, the estimate is that about 85 million pints of waste milk may be due to the slavish observation of the word “use by”. Given this news, the Morrisons chain has calculated savings of 7 million pints a year thanks to this new move, and the consequent “customer re-education”.

But where does the problem start and what is the difference between the two terms, often considered (erroneously) synonyms? “Consume by” gives more a feeling of “definitive decision and consequent safety, while the addition of preferably suggests a guideline. In this regard, the research carried out by Morrisons has shown that milk does not need to be labeled. as perishable food. “The dates on milk will remain the same: it is what we are asking customers that is changing,” said the supermarket. unnecessary carbon in the atmosphere. Good-quality, well-preserved milk has a good life a few days after the normal expiration dates, and we think – commented Goode – that it should be consumed, not spilled down the sink. So today we take a bold step and ask customers to decide if their milk is still good to drink. Generations before us have always used the smell test and I believe we can too. “