Milk without cows? The future of the dairy industry goes through dispensing with cattle

‘Milking’ innovation, if we are allowed, is the objective of Mylkcubator, the first global incubator specialized in the development of innovation projects for the dairy sector, an initiative of Pascual Innoventures by the hand of Eatable Adventures that saw the light just 6 months ago.

The incubator then started its first edition with the selection of four startups that, after this time, have wanted to make their progress public in a common feat: produce dairy products that do not depend on livestock.

And it is that without a doubt this is one of the greatest transformations that the agri-food sector in general and the dairy sector in particular is experiencing, with the iinnovation technology as the basis and driver of change.

Mylkcubator has already announced its second edition to continue drawing the lines that will mark the dairy products of tomorrow.



The search for sustainability, the scarcity of natural resources, the fight against climate change, responsible consumption and production or zero hunger are just some of the reasons that are causing this unstoppable search to achieve the production of proteins of non-animal origin.

A market that does not stop growing and that, according to a recent report Food for Thought: The Protein Transformation, by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Blue Horizon Corporation (BHC), will reach 290,000 million dollars in 2035. Or what it is the same, 11 percent of the total proteins consumed in the world on that date will be alternatives.

cells and microorganisms

It is precisely in this market that the four companies that have been part of the first edition of Mylkcubator and that they are already the example of the future of the dairy industry.

On that morning, the cellular agriculture is presented as one of the great trends within the industry; that is, the production of foods of animal origin from cell cultures.

And it is precisely the field of activity of Pure Mammary Factors, one of the startups who have been part of the first edition of Mylkcubator, a company from the United States that tries to obtain breast milk from cell cultures in an accessible and affordable way. “We want to feed all the babies in the world with breast milk,” says Shayne Giuliano, its founder.

The second big technological trend in the dairy industry tomorrow is precision fermentationwhat allows the production of specific cow’s milk proteins through microorganisms.

Strawberries and ice creams without environmental impact

Basically, precision fermentation consists of insert a copied stretch of the animal’s DNA from which the microorganisms will produce these proteins.

A common technique for the other three startups accelerated in these months by Mylkcubator, such as the Spanish Real Deal Milk focused on the development of casein and whey to produce cultured dairy products that are made without livestock but are nutritionally equivalent to traditional dairy products.

“Our product will allow customers to enjoy products from cheese to ice cream, just as they should be, without having to worry about their impact on the environment and animal welfare,” he says. Zoltan Toth-Czifra, CEO of the Spanish.

Works in the same line De Novo Dairy, based in South Africaand which also uses precision fermentation technologies to create alternative proteins that are capable of reproducing the same nutritional profiles and sensory experiences as their dairy counterparts.

The future of the dairy industry goes through technology, innovation and, most strikingly, by replacing livestock with natural microorganisms and even cell cultures.



“Nutrition is the vital part of a healthy lifestyle and for this reason we want to democratize access to the proteins that make this nutrition possible,” says Leah Bessa, CEO of the company.

And finally, from the India, Zero Cow, working to produce the first milk and milk products from A2 protein using bioengineering and microbial fermentation.

A project that, among other challenges, wants help reduce C02 emissionsof which, as Zero Cow founder Sohil Kapadia explains, “India is responsible for 30% globally.”

All examples of how the future of the dairy industry goes through technologyinnovation and, most strikingly, for replacing cattle or even human breast milk with natural microorganisms and even cell cultures.

The challenge: conquer the traditional dairy consumer

A future in which the next challenges are achieve scalability of these technologies to make this production economically profitable and, of course, win over a public that consumes traditional dairy products.

“The dairy industry is facing global challenges such as climate change or resource scarcity that can only be solved through innovation and initiatives like Mylkcubator,” says Sejal Ravji, director of Pascual Innoventures.

A long-term bet has already announced its second edition to continue drawing the lines that will mark the dairy products of tomorrow.

