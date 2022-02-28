Milla Jovovich and other Ukrainian actresses calling for peace

Peace has become a global cry in recent weeks, after the violent escalation between Russia and Ukraine. Both politicians and activists have joined the petition for a ceasefire, as have several personalities from the show business, among them the actress Milla Jovovich who advocated for her native country.

The Resident Evil star spoke about the situation in Ukraine, the country where he was born and grew up until he acquired American citizenship. I am heartbroken and dumbfounded trying to process this week’s events in my birthplace. My country and my people being bombed, my friends and family in hiding. my blood and roots come from both Russia and Ukraine,” said the actress, the daughter of a Serbian pediatrician, and an actress of ethnic Russian descent.

The actress further expressed, “I break in two as I watch the horror unfold, the country being destroyed, families displaced, their entire lives lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland, the former Yugoslavia, and the stories my family tells of the trauma and terror they experienced. War, always war, leaders who cannot bring peace.

Mila Kunis, who starred in the movie Black Swan, has not spoken publicly, although her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, has expressed his support for Ukraine. The famous, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, where she lived with her parents and siblings until she was seven years old when she moved to the United States, she spoke in a past interview about her life in the former Soviet Union . “My parents had amazing jobs and I was very lucky,” she said.

He then said that his mother, an elementary school teacher in Ukraine, and his father, a mechanical engineer, gave up good jobs and degrees that were not transferable when they came to the United States, he quoted. Mirror.

Vera Farmiga is another celebrity who advocated for peace and an end to the invasion in Ukraine. The Oscar nominee, the daughter of Ukrainian parents, posted an image of the Ukrainian flag and quoted the National Anthem with the hashtag “I stand with Ukraine.”

“The glory and freedom of Ukraine are not dead yet, fate will smile on us young brothers, our enemies will perish like the dew in the sun,” quotes the National Anthem alluded to by the star of the “Hawkeye”, the Disney Plus series where Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld also act. The famous also promotes donation and helps Ukrainian organizations.

Actress Katheryn Winnick was born in Canada but says her heart and homeland are in the Ukraine. The “Big Sky” star was not only born to Ukrainian parents, but she received the Ukrainian language she spoke at home and attended Ukrainian school every Saturday for 16 years, FOX News quoted.

“I am very proud to be Ukrainian,” said the celebrity, who also praised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whom she considered “a true leader.” “People all over the world are protesting to stop this unprovoked and unjustified war. We are an independent, loving country and we deserve to live in peace. Together we will win and prevail.”