Milla Jovovich, Zendaya and other actors who are musicians and you did not know

Hollywood is full of talent and without a doubt the actors and actresses that make it up have shown it over the years through their successful careers, however, there are those who have also at some point in their lives ventured into other areas more beyond the cinema or television as the world of music.

That is the case of Johnny Depp, Zendaya or the very Jovovich mile, of whom little is known that in the nineties he released a couple of music albums. That’s right, the actress resident Evil it was singer and surely you didn’t even know it, but don’t worry, here we are going to reveal who all those are famous actors that also They are musicians.

Johnny Depp

As we tell you here, the true passion of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is music, since before he was famous he wanted to be a musician and was even a member of some rock bands and actually plays the guitar and sings in “Hollywood Vampires” beside Alice Cooper, joe perry of aerosmith Y Tommy Henriksen.

Charlotte Gainsbourg

The British-French muse of film director Lars Von Trier, who appeared in the movie “The Science of Sleep” Together with Gael García, before appearing in the cinema (in 1983), he had already ventured into music and to date he maintains his solo project as Charlotte Gainsbourg.

During his musical career he has had important collaborations with Beck, Danger Mouse, Paul MCCARTNEY, Air and even with the very madonna.

Keanu Reeves

It is impossible to think that Keanu Reeves does something wrong and to show the fact that in addition to being a great person and actor, he is also is a musician Y play the bass. Yes, the bass…

Turns out back in the 90s he was the bass player for a grunge group called dogstar which was also integrated by the drummer Robert Mailhouse and the guitarists Gregg Miller Y Bret Domrose.

Reeves’ band managed to achieve fame and even went on tour with David Bowie Y Bon Jovi to open their concerts.

Jovovich mile

Probably one of the least known cases is that of the actress from “Resident Evil” Y “The fifth element”, Jovovich milewho while his film career was beginning to launch two discs of folk-rock Y alternative in which she was also a composer.

The Divine Comedy was his first studio album in honor of the construction site of Dante Alighieri and three singles were released from it: “Bang Your Head”, “It’s Your Life” Y “Gentleman Who Fell”for which a music video exists.

Although after that he did not release any album, he has created songs for some of the tapes in which he has participated.

Zendaya

Some are very aware that Zendaya sing and dance for becoming one disney star since his childhood, however, few know that he recorded songs independently and even released the singles Swag It Out” Y “Watch Me” in 2011.

In 2012 he signed with Hollywood Records and released his first single called “Replay”which reached number 40 on the list of the Billboard Hot 100 in United States. Another of his successes was “Rewrite the Stars” in collaboration with Zac Efron for the soundtrack of “The Greatest Showman” in 2018.

