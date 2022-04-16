millennial medicine

Nuria Pastor (Barcelona, ​​1993) is one of the young promises of the Barcelona digital ecosystem. At 28 years old, she is millennial has appeared on the list 30 Under 30 who elaborates Forbes in Spain and has won the award for the best initiative at the 4YFN, the entrepreneurs’ congress that is held in parallel to the Mobile World Congress. In addition to other scholarships and awards, his telemedicine solution, Human It Care, has earned him recognition that few attain at this age.

“I would never have imagined being an entrepreneur, much less getting here,” she acknowledges. Pastor studied Psychology at the UB because he “wanted to understand the functioning of human relationships”, although contact with technology and medicine came as standard. Her mother, Montserrat Hernández, is a pediatrician and her father, Xavier Pastor, is the head of Medical Informatics at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. “At home we are four sisters and practically nothing else is talked about. My great-grandfather and my grandparents were also doctors and that family vocation has defined my way of being, I have always wanted to work having an impact on people’s lives”, reflects Pastor, who is also grateful for the global vision he obtained at the international conferences where His parents took him.

Influenced by this world, Pastor studied a master’s degree in Neuroscience at the UAB and joined the research team at the Hospital del Mar for Medical Research (IMIM), where she specialized in the detection of mental health illnesses. “I was offered a doctorate but I saw that my efforts would have little impact on people’s lives so in the end I preferred to go towards innovation.” In 2017, she signed up for a hackathon organized by the pharmaceutical company Otsuka, which asked the participants to develop a tool that would improve the monitoring of treatment for patients with mental disorders. It was there that she met her partner, Unai Sánchez, a computer engineer, and where she developed the first version of the telemedicine application. “At the end of the program we wanted to validate if the solution was suitable for the market and we went to test it at the CAP where my mother works.” The response was positive and in 2018 they decided to go all out with You Shine, the initial name of the brand that they soon changed because it seemed childish.

Núria Pastor Gusi Bejer / Collaborators

In recent years, Human It Care has obtained more than 5 million between European and Spanish aid that has served to finance the development of the technology. Today, its application has already convinced more than 40 hospitals, 70% private and 30% public, including Hospital Clínic and Josep Trueta. The company also works for pharmaceutical and insurance companies. Its technology is used to remotely monitor the patient’s health, an activity on the rise as a result of the pandemic. “Our application, which we sell as a white label, allows us to make video calls, integrate medical records and control parameters such as blood pressure or glucose through connected devices.” The start-up It is also present in Brazil, Chile and Colombia, and next year, it plans to enter the United States. With the growing interest in its technology, it expects to make profits and bill 2.5 million this year, compared to 1.2 million in 2021. To face growth, it plans to expand its team, now made up of 20 professionals in Barcelona. “The fact of being in the city gives us talent and good connections. On the advisory board are Guayente Sanmartín, vice president of HP, and Ana Arcos, financial director of Sanofi.”

Pastor says that his dedication to the project is absolute and that the little time he has available he manages with activities to reduce stress. “I have learned to say no to professional commitments in which I don’t quite fit in. I prioritize doing sports, like running and swimming, and reading business books. I also practice meditation through a apps ”. Once again, health cannot be understood without technology. Especially among the millennials