Millennials, Generation Z and Baby Boomers: The differences between each generation according to the year you were born

[Este artículo se publicó originalmente en septiembre de 2020].

millennialsgeneration Z, baby boomers… Today, each generation has a defining label and set of stereotypical attributes attached to it.

While the baby boomers ever criticized the millennials for buying too many avocados, now generation Z says that millennials they do a lot of things that make them look “old”.

That said, the millennials they have also voiced their own criticism. For example, they have made clear their disappointment with how previous generations handled some problems like the housing crisis or the climate crisis.

Despite the strong opinions that prevail among age groups, there is often a lot of confusion regarding the generational classification that everyone falls under.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the different generations and which one you can claim as your own.

Generation Z

Born in 2003, the interpreter of “good 4 u” Olivia Rodrigo is a worthy representative of generation Z (Getty)

The most accepted idea is that generation Z includes those born between 1997 and 2012.

A report published by the Pew Research Center described this particular generation as the “post-millennials” and stated that those who fall into this category were born from 1997 onwards.

Generation Z is considered to be very tech-savvy, as they were born into a time of rapid digital growth.

They are believed to be a highly politicized generation, with the likes of Greta Thunberg challenging world leaders to take action to help stop the climate crisis.

The younger generation is also making waves in the music industry, with Olivia Rodrigo as one of the best-selling artists in 2021 and Billie Eilish taking home seven Grammy Awards last year.

millennials

In addition to being ‘millennial’, Emma Watson starred in the favorite saga of ‘millennials’ movies, Harry Potter (Getty Images)

While many flippantly describe all young people as millennialsthe term is actually understood to refer to people who were born between 1981 and 1996.

The more technical term for millennials it is “generation Y”, since they succeed generation X and precede generation Z.

Like the members of generation Z, the millennials They define themselves as particularly adept at using technology and social media platforms.

They are often criticized by the press, as some members of the generation are accused of “killing” a variety of things, such as beer, motorcycles and the notion of owning a home.

In August 2018, a report using United Nations data by Bloomberg found that millennials they could be outnumbered by Gen Z in the near future.

Generation X

Born in 1968, Will Smith is one of the oldest members of Generation X.

Members of Generation X are believed to be those born between 1965 and 1980.

The term “Generation X” was popularized in the 1991 book Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Cultureby Douglas Coupland.

This generation is recognized as having the ability to balance a strong work ethic with a laid-back attitude, and is associated with the conception of musical genres such as punkthe indiethe grungy and the techno.

baby boomers

Oprah Winfrey was born in 1954, right in the middle of the baby boomer era. (Getty Images/John Phillips/Stringer)

The term “baby boomers” refers to the drastic increase in birth rates that was observed after the end of World War II.

The intriguing phenomenon was described as a “boom” by the American writer Sylvia Porter in a 1951 column of the new york post.

In the 1980 book Great Expectations: America and the Baby Boom Generationauthor Landon Jones states that the birth years of people in the generation of the baby boom They are between 1943 and 1960.

The definition of baby boomers The Pew Research Center differs slightly, stating that they were born between 1946 and 1964.

Speaker and generational expert Dr. Alexis Abramson explains that baby boomers they are known for being confident, comfortable with managerial authority, and understand the value of independence.

the silent generation

Born in 1941, Bernie Sanders is one of the young members of the silent generation (AP)

People who are part of the silent generation are characterized as being born between the mid-to-late 1920s to the early-mid 1940s.

A report published by the Resolution Foundation called Cross Countries: International Comparisons of International Trends states that members of the silent generation were born between 1926 and 1945.

They are so named because of the belief that those born in that era were taught to remain silent and not speak openly about their views on current affairs.

While this may be the case, they played a significant role in the growth of the civil rights movement.

Some notable people who were born in this era include Martin Luther King Jr., Bernie Sanders, Fidel Castro, ‘Che’ Guevara, and Malcolm X.