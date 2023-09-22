Millennium Group Fever

At the beginning of the last century, Mary Malone became a very famous woman, although she was known not by her first name, but by the nickname “Typhoid Mary”.

He was born in Ireland in September 1869 and moved to the United States when he was barely 15 years old.

There she settled and started working as a domestic maid in the homes of rich families.

With time he learned the work that became his life’s passion, that is, becoming a cook.

Unfortunately, Mary did not initially know that she was an asymptomatic carrier of the deadly disease of the time: typhoid.

She would work as a cook with a family for a while, then members would fall ill, even die, and she would disappear. He would reach another place and start the same story again.

It is believed that from 1900 to 1906 it may have infected more than fifty people.

However, one of the last families with whom she had contact during those years hired a private investigator, George Soper, who slowly connected the dots until he found Mary.

After extensive research, Soper published his findings in the “Journal of the American Medical Association” on June 15, 1907.

In those notes he said that, although Mary seemed absolutely healthy, she was capable of spreading disease.

Then will come the media impact, the trials, and a whole story that is actually worth reading about this interesting case, which will lead the culture of our time to use “Typhoid Mary” as a colloquial term, whatever, Intentionally or not, , spreads diseases.

Therefore, there is a great book worth reading: “Fever, a novel about Typhoid Mary”, which was published by HarperCollins Publishing House in 2020 with only 390 pages.

Its author Mary Beth Keane, an Irish-American, already has two other successfully published titles under her belt, as well as various contributions to renowned newspapers such as The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, and Vogue.

A very interesting read in these times, because as Aldous Huxley himself said:

“Disease research has advanced so far that it is becoming increasingly difficult to find someone who is completely healthy.”

We are what we have read and this, is the word of the reader.