Millennium Media wants Rambo and Hellboy TV series?

In the next few years they could launch into the production of television series based on known intellectual property. This is what emerged from an interview released by the president of the studio, Jeffrey Greenstein, who told The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of expanding the current production horizons. In fact, judging by his words, it seems like a very real possibility. Among the proposals for TV series, on the table there are some interesting franchises, and with a high action content, such as the saga of

Here are his words on the question in response to a specific question:

In recent years, many of the production companies have shifted heavily to TV, while Millennium has remained quite firmly in the world of film. Is there a reason for this or is it something that could change? Our focus has always been on feature films, but we have a number of TV shows that we are developing. My plan is to focus on our intellectual property within the television space and build tv versions of “Has Fallen”, Rambo, Expendables. We are also thinking about a TV version of Hellboy. So there are a lot of opportunities, but I really want to launch something that is driven by strong intellectual property before I start developing original content. But we also have a tv version of Undisputed, from the martial arts franchise, which we are working on and which we would like to shoot next year.

Speaking of other iconic characters played by Sylvester Stallone, the actor revealed a few months ago that he was working on developing a possible prequel series focused on the character of Rocky.

