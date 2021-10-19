Millennium – What does not kill: book, plot and cast of the film

Among the many female characters who in recent years have established themselves more on the big screen there is certainly that of Lisbeth Salander, the expert hacker and avenger born from the pen of Stieg Larsson. Initially arrived on the big screen in 2009 with the face of Noomi Rapace in the trilogy Men who hate women, The girl who played with fire And The queen of the house of cards, this was then also interpreted in 2011 by Rooney Mara in the US reboot Millennium – Men who hate women. Seven years later, in 2018, the character returned to the cinema with Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill (review here).

This new feature film, directed by Faith Alvarez (director known for The House And Man in the Dark) and based on the fourth novel in the series Millennium, as well as the first not written by Larsson, who had prematurely passed away in 2004. With the original title of The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the film had its world premiere at the Rome Film Fest, only to get mixed reviews where it is praised for the interpretation of the protagonist Claire Foy. From this project, for Alvarez, it was important to bring out a certain originality compared to previous film titles. The story is therefore equipped with much more action and narrative plots.

With Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill The strength of Lisbeth Salander as a character has thus been reaffirmed once more, to which it is assumed that further films will be dedicated in the future, also because of the literary saga that is far from over. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the book, at the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Millennium – The one that doesn’t kill: the book from which the film is based

Before he died suddenly in 2004, the Swedish journalist and writer Stieg Larsson managed to deliver to the publishing house Norstedts a trilogy of detective novels, which make up the first part of the series Millennium. In the writer’s intention, this should have consisted of ten novels in all. By the time of his death, however, he had only developed the fourth and fifth chapters beyond the first three. These therefore seemed destined to never really materialize, were it not for the journalist in 2015 David Lagercrantz decides to take over the project of the series and make it continue.

In 2015, therefore, he publishes What not kills, on which Alvarez’s film will then be based, and in 2017 it arrives The man who chased his shadow. These, while presenting a story resulting from the ideas of Lagercrantz, are based on what left sketched by Larsson. In 2019, however, the sixth chapter of the series comes out, this time totally conceived by Lagercrantz, who has the title The girl who was supposed to die. These new volumes have also achieved good success, thanks to the ability of the new writer to align with what was established by Larsson. Precisely because of these new stories, it is legitimate to imagine that one day transpositions may be made for the cinema.

Millennium – What does not kill: the plot of the film

The film has as protagonist Lisbeth Salander, a hacker with a history of family abuse and violence. Mindful of those bad experiences, Lisbeth has now become a ruthless avenger who prevents men from perpetrating further violence against women. One day Lisbeth is then hired by a computer scientist, Frans Balder, to regain possession of a software that he had invented, capable of destroying national securities. During this mission Lisbeth will be targeted by the Spiders, a group of criminals who want to appropriate the program and kidnap August, son of Balder, to obtain the necessary passwords. Soon, the avenger will realize that there is a lot of her past in that story, back to do the math.

Millennium – What doesn’t kill: the cast of the film

To interpret the hacker Lisbeth Salander, as anticipated, there is the actress Claire Foy. Established thanks to the series The Crown and also seen in The first man, this was chosen by Alvarez for his great ability to communicate with his eyes without saying a word. A feature that makes her very similar to the character of the avenger. Furthermore, Foy was already familiar with the literary saga, and immediately expressed her interest in playing the role of Lisbeth. Before her, however, they had been considered for the role too Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman And Alicia Vikander. Rooney Mara instead she declared herself particularly disappointed by the lack of possibility to reprise the character.

To bring the character’s look to life, it was Foy herself who suggested that each piercing should be different from the others. This would have suggested that each was done at a different time in his life and brings with it its own story. The actors are then present in the film Sverrir Gudnason in the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist e Lakeith Stanfield in those of Edwin Neeham. Stephen Merchant is Frans Balder, while Vicky Krieps is the director of Millennium. On the side of the antagonists they find themselves instead Sylvia Hoeks as Camilla, head of the Spider organization, e Claes Bang in those of Jan Holster, his right hand.

Millennium – What does not kill: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

The film is also present in the television schedule of Tuesday 19 October at 9.30 pm On the canal TV8.

