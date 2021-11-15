News

Miller and Malkovich on show in Milan pay homage to 34 masters of photography

Sandro Miller – Philippe Halsman, Salvador Dalì 1954

A tribute therefore not to the entire work of individual photographers, but to an image who scored Sandro Miller, for a reason that only he knows. Who decided to replicate these shots, with the complicity of his great friend Malkovich, able to masterfully interpret both Simone de Beauvoir while looking in the mirror, either Stravinsky sitting at his piano.

Getting in tune with subjects, authors, styles and languages, Malkovich animates the transgressive Self-portrait of Robert Mapplethorpe (1983), the famous crucifix of Andres Serrano (1987), the pop art of Andy Warhol and the fragrance of the sparkling inspiration of Jean-Paul Gaultier immortalized by Pierre et Gilles (1990).

Wearing a fur coat around the face, it becomes the David Bailey's Mick Jagger (1964) or, naked and covered with bees, he transforms into the famous one Beekeper by Richard Avedon (1981). Here it is then transformed into Che Guevara by Alberto Korda (1960) and in the master of the thrill Alfred Hitchcock portrayed with irony by Albert Watson (1973), but also in Jack Nicholson behind the Joker makeup for Herb Ritts; and yet his versatility allows him to embrace his Yoko Ono (a friend of both), exposing himself as John Lennon for the purpose of Annie Leibovitz, in that award-winning shot taken hours before his assassination on New York's Upper West Side. It was 1980.

It is a game, but a serious game. Miller and Malkovich remain close to reality and reproduce the scene with the same means previously used by the author of the re-presented image. A reconstructed scenario, some similar object, even identical, or recreated for the occasion; then hours of make-up which the actor undergoes to get as close as possible to the original. Up to passing fiction over reality.

Sandro Miller, Robert Mapplethorpe Ken Moody and Robert Sherman, 1984 jpgSandro Miller, Robert Mapplethorpe Ken Moody and Robert Sherman, 1984

Sandro Miller. Malkovich, Malkovich, Malkovich. Homage to Photographic Masters

Stelline Foundation - Corso Magenta 61 - Milan

November 5, 2021 - February 6, 2022

Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 10.00 - 20.00

Tickets: Full: € 10.00; Reduced: € 8.00

infoline: +39.02.45462.411
www.malkovichmilano.it


