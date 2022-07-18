Milles Teller admits his wife burst into tears when she saw him in the Taylor Swift music video

Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry broke down in tears when she saw him dancing with Taylor Swift in a clip of the star. The “Top Gun: Maverick” actor actually starred in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video in 2021 and has now admitted that his wife was very moved by the video.

Speaking to E! News, Miles explained, “While we were shooting the music video, Taylor had Keleigh play ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ for the very first time. Keleigh was watching me dance with Taylor in her dress. married while listening to the new version of “All Too Well” and she cried like a madeleine.”

Miles added that Keleigh is a huge Taylor Swift fan and constantly listens to her songs at home, adding, “At home we listen to a lot of Taylor.”

Miles and Keleigh have been together since 2013 and got engaged during a trip to South Africa in 2017. Two years later, they said yes to Hawaii.

This year was very important in Miles’ career as he starred in the biggest hit of 2022: “Top Gun: Maverick”. The actor admitted, however, that he hesitated before accepting the role of pilot Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

He revealed to E! “I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do. When I think about it today, I find it very silly, but at the time it was my state of mind. I didn’t know if I wanted to be a part of this huge thing because it can change your life.”