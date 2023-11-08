Millie Bobby Brown and Bon Jovi represent LBK

I have to thank my friend and colleague at our sister station Kelsey Pittman for bringing this to my attention. Before we get into the current article – let me give Kelsey a little plug – if you like the latest on the country and great local information, check out her show on Lonestar 99.5 from 3pm to 7pm. I know it’s time for my show, but what the heck, hahaha.

Well, if you’re a fan of the Netflix hit “Stranger Things,” Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Eleven on the hit show), Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake, or pop culture in general, you’ll know That Jake and Millie are engaged. Married.

And in case you were wondering, Millie Bobby Brown told the TODAY show that her famous father-in-law-to-be, Jon Bon Jovi, won’t officiate at her wedding…

“I feel like it’s asking me to do a full-on play for everyone (at my wedding), I think that guy needs a break.”

So now that’s cleared up, let’s get to the Lubbock connection…

Well, the young couple recently appeared on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram with a close-up shot of their faces. After a cursory glance, it looks perfectly normal. But wait… look again… Jake is wearing a Lubbock-based hat. To be clear, the hat is made by R&T Truck Lines, Inc. in Lubbock. Is representing. The question is, how did he get this hat?!

I am on it. I have called the number given on the hat. No feedback yet. This could be a thrift store purchase or a personal friend. I’m determined to figure it out so check back for updates.

