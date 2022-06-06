Millie Bobby Brown and her fantastic looks

Millie Bobby Brown She has become one of the famous young women who have captured all eyes, such as Anya Taylor Joy or Elle Fanning. And we are not only saying it because of her performances, but also because of her outfits on the red carpet and in different television programs.

Eleven or Eleven, as some knew her, begins to shed her role in “Stranger Things” to become a woman with all the letters and the true Millie Bobby Brown. We see your best outfits of 2022!

Millie Bobby Brown turned heads at the BAFTA 2022 awards. Photo: Vogue.

This first style was worn at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Presented in England, the actress traveled to the red carpet and left the paparazzi and all her colleagues speechless.

The young woman wore a very sensual black dress, with a deep V-neckline, lace bandeau bralette, velvet peplum and embroidered lace skirt with train included. Her classic gloves could not be missing as well as her fine jewelry in small doses of diamonds.

In this famous TV show, the actress opted for a total purple outfit. Photo: The Herald of Mexico.

To promote the premiere of the first part of “Stranger Things 4” on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”, Millie Bobby Brown opted for a total look in purple, very chic, on trend and with a vintage touch.

The outfit consisted of leggings, a bateau neckline top with feathers and black sandals with high platforms. Here we also saw his first change of lookgoing from black hair to California-style blonde hair.

Millie Bobby Brown adjusts to trends and classicism with this original dress. Photo: Elle.

The last appearance of Millie Bobby Brown It was in the premiere of season 4 of the series “Stranger Things”. There, we saw her again with her blonde hair, very Hollywood, with bangs and some unarmed waves.

Her dress appeared on all social networks because it definitely marked a before and after in her career. Her design was white with a sweetheart neckline, belt and column skirt with a side slit, which revealed her platform sandals. In addition, the piece had a hint of transparency in that sleeve that covered part of her torso and shoulder.

Millie Bobby Brown He anticipates us small doses of his new style with these three outfits that have taken her to the top of the podium among celebrities. What do you think?