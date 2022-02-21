Millie Bobby Brown and her surprising change of look to celebrate her 18 years

Millie Bobby Brown is a versatile girl and has proven it many times to her fans. This weekend the actress, famous for giving life to Eleven in the series Stranger Things, turned 18 and celebrated with a change of look that surprised more than one.

On her official Instagram account, the young woman shared images with her 47.6 million followers prior to her celebration. One of them accompanied by her boyfriend Jake of her, 19 years old.

“Hey Ken!” It was the message with which she accompanied one of the images in clear reference to the Barbie and Ken dolls.

In his personal account, Jake, son of Bon Jovi, also played with the concept that his girl referred to.

“Happy birthday Barbie ily,” he wrote.

The actress wore a vintage corset-style dress, which was dubbed the “goddess dress.”

the english newspaper Daily Mail published that Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 18th birthday at the Cirque le Soir nightclub in London.

Netflix released Stranger Things release date on the eve of Millie Bobby Brown’s festivities

On the eve of his birthday celebrations, Netflix posted that Stranger Things season 4 will be split into two parts. The first will premiere on May 27 and the second on July 1.

A fourth and final season that comes after nine scripts, more than eight hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots and a duration of almost twice as long as any of the previous seasons, its creators have told.

The season lasts much longer than the previous ones and, since there will be nine episodes -as the number of scripts indicates-, the same number as in installments 2 and 3, it is expected that each of them will be longer than the usual 50 minutes .

What they do not clarify is how many episodes each volume will consist of, which is how each part of the final season of this adventure and science fiction series that has launched Millie Bobby Brown to stardom is called.

Stranger Things season 4 premiere

The new season comes almost three years after the last one, because its filming had to be interrupted last year due to the pandemic.

To celebrate the premiere date of volume 1 and 2 of the fourth season, Netflix unveiled the official poster and four new posters that reveal the locations that will appear in the new episodes.

The new season picks up six months after the battle at the Starcourt Mall. The group of friends is separated and at this moment “a terrifying new supernatural threat emerges representing a new and horrible mystery that, if they can be solved, could end the horrors of the Upside Down”.

Last November, Netflix released a trailer titled “Welcome to California.” In which Eleven (Bobbie Millie Brown) narrates the letter she is sending to her boyfriend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), in which she anticipates that they will have “the best spring break ever.”

