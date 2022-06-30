Millie Bobby Brown and the Russo brothers will be together in a Netflix film that promises to be a tank

Millie Bobby Brown has a new project on her hands. (REUTERS/Monica Almeida)

They are three heavyweights in the industry. The actress who gave life to Eleven in stranger things, Millie Bobby Brownnow joins a project that the brothers have in hand Russiandirectors of great films and blockbusters of the Avengers saga such as infinity war Y end game.

It is a retrofuturistic science fiction film, it will be called The Electric State and promises to be a tank inside Netflix. This is how the first confirmed so far is Bobby Brownwhile waiting for the participation of Chris Pratt (Jurassic World: Dominion) in the film.

The Russo brothers will be in charge of directing Millie Bobby Brown in the film for Netflix. (Marvel)

The film was originally going to be produced by Universal Picturesbut according to reports, the project of the brothers Russian It was very expensive (more than 200 million dollars) and that is why it ended up falling into the hands of Netflix.

The story focuses on the life of Michelle (Brown), a teenage girl who is an orphan and begins a journey across the United States to reach the West Coast to meet her younger brother. Meanwhile, a civil war breaks out in the country. On this journey, the young Ella will be accompanied by a mysterious robot named Skip and a rather eccentric homeless man. Filming will begin in October of this year, so it would be expected to be released in mid-2023.

Chris Pratt would also be part of the cast of the new film. (REUTERS/David Swanson)

The script will be in charge of Christopher Marcus Y Stephen McFeel, who were based on the homonymous novel by the Swedish writer and artist Simon Stalenhagalso creator of Tales from the Loop. Both writers worked alongside the Russian in the thriller The Gray Man which is still waiting for its premiere on July 15, also in Netflix. This mega production features an all-star cast that includes Ryan Gosling (who is currently filming the Barbie movie and will play Ken), Chris Evans (Captain America) Y Anne of Armswhom we will soon see in the biopic of Marilyn Monroe, Blond.

Millie Bobby Brown He was also in the news these days for his possible participation in some project of the saga of StarWars. The young actress would be in negotiations with members of LucasFilm after the success of the brothers series Duffer. “Disney executives know what an icon Bobby Brown is to audiences between the ages of 10 and 30 and the appeal that creates. He could easily earn 15 million dollars for a first film or series, and he would not need to audition, ”the English newspaper published. The Mirror.

