Millie Bobby Brown, another #MeToo victim: “It’s disgusting”

Millie Bobby Brown I had 12 years when he managed to stay with one of the protagonists of “Stranger Things”one of the most popular series in Netflix and that earned him the leap to several film projects. Now, at 18, the young woman was honest for the podcast The Guilty Feminist, where she recognized that she too – like other child actresses – has been a victim of the “disgusting” sexualization of the industry.

“I face the same kind of things that you face any 18 year old girl: moving towards adulthood, having relationships, friendships, and all that (…) Being loved and trying to fit in is a lot, and in the meantime, you’re trying to get to know yourself. The only difference is that obviously I do it in public view“, reflected the actress, in statements quoted by Yahoo News.

“Clearly I had to face that more (sexualization) in the last two weeks after turning 18. I see a clear difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to my coming of age. It’s disgusting”.

What is sexualization?

The American Psychological Association (APA) explains in a document signed in 2007 that “sexualization” occurs in four ways:

When the value of a person only comes from their attractiveness or sexual behavior, to the exclusion of other characteristics. When a person is held to a standard that equates being attractive with being sexy. A person is sexually objectified, that is, he becomes a thing for the sexual use of others. Sexuality is inappropriately imposed on a person.

In this way, some professions have been sexualizedas is the case with nurses, maids and in extreme cases students; that have been converted into lingerie in order to target a certain audience. However, various groups and observatories of violence against women point out that precisely sexual abusers direct their hunts to these groups due to the aforementioned sexualization of clothing.

Millie Bobby Brown on “sexualization”

It is not the first time that the also producer of “Enola Holmes” He talks about the sexualization of which he has been a victim since he made the leap to international fame thanks to Netflix. Two years ago, when she turned 16, she shared in a message the importance and need for adults to guide and empathize with adolescents today.

“There are times when I get frustrated by the inaccuracies, by the inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults which have ultimately translated into pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating her 16th birthday in 2020.

“But I will never be defeated. I will continue to do what I love and spread the word to bring about change.”

He recalled that occasion when, at an award ceremony, the media devoted themselves to writing about her short dress and they accused her of wanting to appear more adult: “The theme should have been the amount of talent that paraded on the carpet,” he reflected.

Currently Millie Bobby Brown is in the promotion of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” that would mark her farewell to a project that welcomed her to Hollywood, at the same time that led her to grow up in the spotlight.

Natalie Portman, another victim of sexualization

Natalie Portman is another of the actresses who have raised their voices about sexualization in Hollywood, revealing how the harassment she suffered after the film “León” (or “El Profesional”), his debut also at the age of 12led her to become aware of her body and the need to create a prudish image in the industry to protect herself.