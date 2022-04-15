Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown, another #MeToo victim: “It’s disgusting”

Millie Bobby Brown I had 12 years when he managed to stay with one of the protagonists of “Stranger Things”one of the most popular series in Netflix and that earned him the leap to several film projects. Now, at 18, the young woman was honest for the podcast The Guilty Feminist, where she recognized that she too – like other child actresses – has been a victim of the “disgusting” sexualization of the industry.

