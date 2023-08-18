Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown bids goodbye to Stranger Things: “It’s time…”

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner13 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Millie Bobby Brown She started her acting career when she was a child. He made his debut in the series once Upon a Time in Wonderland, where she played the young Alice. His fame came only a few years later, in 2016, with his role in “Eleven”. stranger things,

Although the actress worked in famous series like grey’s anatomy And modern FamilyThese roles were small and what would propel his career would be the successful youth series NetflixWhere without a doubt he was able to display all his talents.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in the first season of Stranger Things. Photo: Netflix

Others would follow that role, for example that of Enola Holmes with which she succeeded in being acclaimed by both the public and the critics. In short, Millie, only 19 years old, has a successful career in the American film industry.

it’s time to say goodbye

this is not news stranger things comes to an end. Although many hoped that this would not happen, the reality is that the time has come for the series to have the ending it deserves and not to delay the story.

In this sense, the actors were saying goodbye to their characters and now its time has come. Millie Bobby Brown Do this too. via an interview with the magazine women’s casual wearActress told him goodbye character which marked his career.

Millie Bobby Brown

,i think i’m ready, It’s been a huge factor in one part of my life, but it’s like graduating high schoolIt’s like last year. You’re ready to go and blossom, grateful for the time you had, but it’s time to live your life”, maturely expressed the actress, who has great roles ahead and very soon we will see in other productions that will undoubtedly become our favorites.

Source link

