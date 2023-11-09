Millie Bobby Brown confirms she’s moving on from ‘Stranger Things’ with latest project update

Millie Bobby Brown first burst onto the Hollywood scene as Eleven, the strange girl with strange powers in the Netflix original series stranger things Season 1 in 2016. She won the hearts of millions with her emotional acting and raw talent, and since then she has started appearing in. Godzilla Franchise films and Netflix’s own enola holmes As a lead character in films.

Recently, Brown has also released a novel titled “Nineteen Steps” and expressed his desire to complete it. stranger things series. In August, the star sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to discuss her desire to further her career, saying:

“I think I’m ready. It’s been a huge factor in my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you spent, but now it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

With the fifth and final season of the smash Netflix series upon us, several of the show’s stars have admitted to being ready to move on, including David Harbor (Chief Jim Hopper) and Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler) and the Duffers. The brothers are back at the writing table to prepare for the final season, it seems like the stars stranger things Their wishes will be fulfilled.

Although the Browns may be ready to move on stranger things, It seems as if his work with Netflix is ​​not over yet. According to an article from Collider, it seems enola holmes 3 Officially in the works, another installment in the ongoing franchise focuses on Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s younger sister who follows in his footsteps. But what can we expect from this exciting new installment enola holmes series?

Netflix vision for enola holmes and millie bobby brown

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of Netflix films, recently shared his enthusiasm for Millie Bobby Brown and its potential for expansion. enola holmes Universe. In conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, Stuber expressed her delight in working with Brown and her aspiration to continue the story of Enola Holmes.

“You know, he’s a great homegrown star for us,” Stuber said. I mean, obviously, stranger things It’s a big deal for us, and it’s a huge thing to see her grow as an actress. we have a movie called young woman With him in the spring, which I’m really excited about, (from Juan Carlos Fresnadillo). Then, getting that character right. Holmes IP is strangely elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. has done an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so the idea that we can expand on that IP with them is exciting. So, we are working on the script again to try to achieve that. But yes, Akanksha. “I’d like to do another one.”

From Stuber’s words, it’s clear that Netflix recognizes Millie Bobby Brown’s star power and its potential enola holmes To become a beloved franchise.

What is enola holmes 3 About this?

Of course, because for the script enola holmes 3 Still a work in progress, there’s no way of knowing what the plot will be. However, if we look back where enola holmes 2 Left aside, we may get some clues about the third installment enola holmes Franchise.

By the end of the second film, Enola has opened a detective agency out of the back of Edith’s jiu-jitsu studio in London, accompanied by her close friend and romantic interest Tewksbury. Their budding romance will definitely play a big role in the third installment. Enola’s older brother, the iconic Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill, now has his most trusted assistant in the form of Dr. John Watson. Meanwhile, it seems that Sherlock’s most notorious and dangerous rival, Moriarty aka “Merry Troy” is on the loose and ready to become the main rival for both Holmes siblings. The stage is set for an interesting Netflix continuation Holmes Universe, in which Enola’s detective skills and her family’s legacy are at the forefront.

It is worth noting that first enola holmes The film, released in 2020, was a major hit for Netflix and remains one of the most watched Netflix original films. The success of the first two films and the anticipation of a third installment underscores audiences’ appetite for Enola’s adventures. Part of that success undoubtedly stems from a fan base that had respect for Millie Bobby Brown’s acting ability and a desire to see her in a lead role in a feature film.

Need a rebound for Henry Cavill?

Apart from the surrounding excitement enola holmes 3There has also been some speculation regarding the future of Henry Cavill, who has portrayed the iconic characters of Superman and Geralt of Rivia in the DC Extended Universe and Netflix’s own series. Magician, respectively. With his departure from these roles, some wondered about Cavill’s next move.

One possibility is that Cavill could find a home in a Netflix original, just like Brown. With Netflix’s track record of producing popular and successful content, this could be a promising opportunity for the talented actor to explore new opportunities. Cavill still has the star power to bring fans of his previous work to streaming networks while still performing on the silver screen (as he did). Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018),

Alternatively, there’s the tantalizing possibility of Cavill and Brown teaming up once again to continue this enola holmes The series has gone ahead with its upcoming threequel. Their on-screen chemistry and the established popularity of the franchise could make for a powerhouse combination. If enola holmes 3 If it works out as expected, it could further cement their partnership as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry.

enola holmes 3 is on the horizon, and fans of the franchise have every reason to be excited.

have you seen Enola Holmes? Are you excited to see Millie Bobby Brown back in the spotlight? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!