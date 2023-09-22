Millie Bobby Brown criticized for taking credit for a novel written by another author

Madrid, September 22 (Culture Holiday) –

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame many years ago, when she was just a child, Thanks to the Netflix series Stranger Things, Now he is 19 years old One of the most famous young faces the planet has decided Try your luck as a writer and has released his first novel, titled nineteen steps (nineteen steps), Although this has been met with controversy,

Although Millie Bobby Brown is listed as the sole author of the book, Some claim that it was actually written by author Kathleen McGurl., mcgirl appears to be credited inside the book And he himself shared a post on his blog in which he revealed his level of involvement in the Nineteen Steps.

,They sent me the research that Millie and her family had already preparedAnd a lot of ideas, and we had a few Zoom calls… then I got to work and I wrote the first draft, while Milly continued sending more ideas via WhatsApp, “Since then, the book has gone through several drafts as we refined the story,” he said.

Although it is not strange that some celebrities work with ghost writer In his books, criticism concerns the fact that the Nineteen Steps being promoted solely as the work of BrownThe credit given to McGarley diminished.

“The way celebrities When they have a ghostwriter they sell the books they write This is infuriating. Why not be honest about it? millie bobby brown Was on The One Show last night and No one else mentioned Back,” one user complained on Twitter.

The way celebrities portray their books as being written by them, even though they have a ghostwriter, is infuriating. Why not be honest about it? Millie Bobby Brown was on The One Show last night and there was no mention of anyone else behind it. — 12 September 2023

,There’s no ethical difference between hiring a ghostwriter or using a chatbotAnother tweet read, “This is not a criticism of Millie Bobby Brown, but if someone with all the opportunities and support even needs a ghostwriter, then so be it.” Perhaps we need less literature written by celebrities.“, reflected another internet user.





There is no ethical difference between using a ghostwriter or using a chatbot https://t.co/aAkJXF6OkD -Johnny Burger (@BurgerJohn1961) 17 September 2023

This is not a shadow #milliebobbybrownBut if she also needs someone with all the opportunities and support #real authorSo maybe we need less celebrity literature 🤷🏿‍♀️https://t.co/88dkDWoxu5 – Felicity Ann (she/her) (@Feli1Ann) 15 September 2023

,I’m not going to criticize Millie Bobby Brown To hire a ghostwriter for your first novel (Unlike many people, at least she talks openly about it), but I wonder why a 19 year old girl has now rushed to publish the book instead of Save her notes and write your own later” another Tweeter said.

I’m not going to criticize Millie Bobby Brown for using a ghostwriter for her first novel (at least she’s talking openly about it, unlike many people), but I do wonder if a 19 Why has the -year-old girl rushed to get the book now? Banking her notes and writing it herself later. #booktwitter – ⚫️ Big sick energy (@notwaving) 13 September 2023

“I’ve worked like this real author on non-fictional topics, primarily finance and technology, and an autobiographical ghostwriter would also make sense. But A novelist should appear on the front page and receive at least equal credit” said one internet user.