Millie Bobby Brown has come under fire for her ghostwriter. we need to relax about this

Is there nothing that Stranger Things star, actress, producer, human services student (no, no idea), makeup and skincare mogul Millie Bobby Brown can’t do? Well, yes, actually one of the things she can’t do is write novels, which she happily admits to as her debut, Nineteen Steps, was published by HarperCollins last week.

Mills, in the form of her own series of completely natural slapstick bills, has worked with a ghostwriter, Kathleen McGurl, to tell a story based on the Blitz experience of her own grandmother, Nanny Ruth. Ruth was one of the survivors of the terrible Bethnal Green tube station disaster of 1943, in which 173 men, women and children died descending stairs that should have been safe.

