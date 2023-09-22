Millie Bobby Brown has come under fire for her ghostwriter. we need to relax about this

Yo Is there nothing that Stranger Things star, actress, producer, human services student (no, no idea), makeup and skincare mogul Millie Bobby Brown can’t do? Well, yes, actually one of the things she can’t do is write novels, which she happily admits to as her debut, Nineteen Steps, was published by HarperCollins last week.

Mills, in the form of her own series of completely natural slapstick bills, has worked with a ghostwriter, Kathleen McGurl, to tell a story based on the Blitz experience of her own grandmother, Nanny Ruth. Ruth was one of the survivors of the terrible Bethnal Green tube station disaster of 1943, in which 173 men, women and children died descending stairs that should have been safe.

It was Britain’s worst civilian disaster of the Second World War, and the largest loss of life to occur on the London Tube system. The Nineteen Steps, in every sense, is not a very good book, but it is a good story, and an important, under-told one. This is a world worth living in.

But of course there were various kinds of panic as word spread about the book’s publication. On one side were, “So you can be a writer and not actually write it yourself these days… what does that mean?” The grumblers, who apparently think that every autobiography alone is the golden, intricately woven words of its subject, and, on the one hand, those who chastised Brown for not putting McGarling’s name on the front of the book along with his own. (A marketing decision you don’t have to agree to understand) – some of them are directly below the Instagram post, in which he put a photo of himself, McGurl and the book, with the caption “My Big thanks to collaborator @kathleenmcgurl – I couldn’t” ‘I couldn’t have done it without you!’ #nineteensteps”

Brown is not the first celebrity to hire a ghostwriter. The highly entertaining biographies of Keith Richards and Slash were created in collaboration with James Fox and Anthony Bozza, respectively. The backlash against YouTuber Zoella’s use of ghostwriters for her first novel in 2014 weakened her confidence, but didn’t stop her from publishing two more really good books on her own; On the other hand, Naomi Campbell’s 90s novel Swan, which Campbell apparently “didn’t have time” to write, probably should have remained unwritten.

McGurl, who also writes her own novels, would have been paid handsomely for this work, for which, she has said, she received “a lot of research and a lot of preparation already done by Millie and her family. Ideas were sent in.”, and spoke to Brown a few times over Zoom before submitting her first draft. They’ve chatted together to promote the book. She hasn’t been hidden or ignored. All those types of celebrities Putting his name on things he has almost no involvement in, from perfumes to clothing lines to food supplements — it seems like most of the research came from Brown and his family, which certainly makes some sense. .

Keith Richards worked with journalist James Fox to write his autobiography, Life , getty images

I think that’s all… right? The rise of celebrity fiction has really increased the visibility of the ghostwriter, which is a hell of a job. The mastery of structure and voice needed to create a readable and solid book from a jumble of another human being’s thoughts and personality traits is vastly underestimated.

There has been a feeling in the past that a ghostwriter is not a ‘proper’ writer. And of course it’s important that the work of ‘proper’ writers (your Sally Rooneys, your Paddy and Tom Cruises, your Bernadine Evaristos) is supported and promoted and read. But that doesn’t mean there’s no room for other types of writers, as long as the books produced are worth reading.

One of Brown’s critics said she should be “ashamed”, which seems a bit much, and claimed that “ghost-written celebrity novels have ruined children’s literature and now they’re doing the same to adult fiction.” Just doing the same.” I will fully admit that there is a lot of scandalous stuff out there that sells a lot of copies just because it’s written (or not) by a popular person. But ultimately, if (big, I know) publishers maintain a sense of perspective and keep an eye on further sales (if you want to create future classics and thus long-term income, look for lesser-known, higher- It’s best to invest in quality work) as well and not put all your eggs in the basket of fleeting popularity) so famous books can provide a gateway for reluctant readers to discover the joy of losing themselves in another world. Are. For example, delving deeper into Brown’s Nineteen Steps might pick up Colm Toibin’s Brooklyn, or Kate Atkinson’s Life After Life.

Brown’s celebrity and energetic promotion of the book would eventually bring the little story to a wide and global audience. He has not only acknowledged, but enthusiastically praised his collaborator, McGurl, whose own book sales are likely to get a significant boost following the project. None of this is bad, it’s just part of an ecosystem, a diverse area of ​​the publishing landscape. Let’s just relax and explore.

What did the culture editor do?

beautiful thingTheater Royal Stratford East

God, remember how homophobic the 90s were? When Jonathan Harvey’s seminal play was first produced in 1993, I was the same age as its teenage heroes, and now seeing it for the first time I can really see why it was such a game-changer – a gay Love that doesn’t have to look into trauma? Without deep inner shame? What bloody joy. It runs until October 7, and you can hear about it on the Evening Standard Theater Podcast when it comes out on Sunday.

No one cared what happened to Carlotta

James Hannaham’s novel, which I gulped down over a few days on a Greek beach last week, is a breathtaking, full-pelt, twist-and-snap interior narrative about a trans woman, Carlotta, who finds herself struggling to cope with her limited freedom. Taking the first steps. Cain, a changed Brooklynite after living in Upstate for over 20 years, is serving time for a robbery in the wrong place, at the wrong time. At once hilarious, hopeful and terrifying, it takes you not just to another place but to another mind.