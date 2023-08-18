Millie Bobby Brown Made Her Own Perfume Because No One Else Liked It

AFP

Russia destroys Ukrainian drone in Moscow and the Black Sea

Russia said on Friday it had destroyed Ukrainian air and naval drones in Moscow and the Black Sea, which had been regular targets for Kiev troops in recent weeks. Tonight, in an attempt to attack Moscow, the Air Defense Forces destroyed a drone, "said the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin. The mayor said, "The cover of the drone fell on the territory of the exhibition center and caused damage to the building. suffered no significant damage" nor did it cause any casualties. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the action. According to their statement, the attack took place at 04:00 (0100 GMT) and was aimed at "Moscow and the region The exhibition center, located west of the capital about 5 km from the Kremlin, usually hosts congresses of professionals, according to its website. Russian state news agency TASS reported that, according to emergency services, the walls of the pavilion one of the buildings had partially collapsed. This outlet also noted that the airspace around Vnukovo airport had been closed for some time. Attacks against Russian or Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine in recent weeks drones have increased in number, although they often cause no casualties or damage. The capital, which was excluded from hostilities at the beginning of the conflict, has become a regular target of these actions in late July and early August. , the Air Force intercepted a drone over Moscow's financial district, which damaged a skyscraper when it was shot down. In May, two planes were shot down near the Kremlin. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, warned in July that "war" was coming to Russia, "over its symbolic centers and its military bases". In July a UN-Turkey-sponsored deal was struck to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports. The Defense Ministry said late on Thursday, Russian forces repelled a naval drone attack on its fleet in those waters, which were also a recurring target of Kiev. The Ukrainian ministry said the drone was targeting two patrol boats "performing navigation control tasks in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, 237 km southwest of Sevastopol." "The unmanned enemy ship was destroyed" in the firing of the Russian ships. "Vasily Bykov" was one of the two patrol boats that fired warning shots on Sunday against a cargo ship belonging to a Turkish company that had been sailing towards a Ukrainian port since the end of the agreement, he said. export grain, both sides have threatened to attack cargo ships headed to enemy ports. Despite this, a cargo ship from Ukraine arrived in Istanbul on Thursday night, according to maritime traffic monitoring websites that is the first ship to do so since the end of the war. Agreement. On its part, Russia has since stepped up its attacks against Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube. On land, the Ukrainian region of Kherson (south) The Russian-appointed occupation government in the U.K. acknowledged this Friday that a Ukrainian commando crossed the Dnieper River, which marks the front line in the region, and that they managed to temporarily capture the positions.by Russia "Groups of saboteurs were able to hide around the city" of the controlled Kozachi Laheri, informed the TASS agency. Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor, assured that the area had been "evacuated" and that "no Ukrainians are now there". Soldiers are not". Counterattack to liberate Russian-held territories, but progress slower than Ukrainian government expects.