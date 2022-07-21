Millie Bobby Brown makes history by sneaking into the list of highest paid in Hollywood | Film and Television

Millie Bobby Brown She is one of the great Hollywood stars of Generation Z. At just 18 years old, the British woman has become a benchmark for millions of young people around the world. And all thanks to her role as Eleven de Ella in stranger things. In this way, fans of the series have seen her grow up under her nose.

Being the protagonist of one of the most watched series of the moment gives you a cache that is not available to everyone. Millie is one of the most requested actresses of the moment and, of course, that has a price. A very high price.

In this way, Millie has participated in films such as Godzilla and Enola Holmes. Now, thanks to the sequel to the latter, Millie will appear in the Guinness Book of Records. The reason? The actress has become the highest paid in history under the age of twenty.

As reported by the American media Variety, Millie will take a total of 10 million dollars to get back into the skin of Enola Holmes. A real pasta! Although it is true that some of her fellow veterans move in much larger numbers. And it is that on streaming platforms she is betting on the big stars.

Also, Millie attracts thousands of young fans with her movies so it must be profitable for Netflix.

The highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood

Thanks to this Variety report we can get an idea of ​​what Hollywood stars earn. And what small figures some of them have!

The best paid in the entire industry, and by a landslide, is Tom Cruise. The American took 100 million for the last installment of top gun. In second place would be Will Smith with 35 million for emancipationfollowed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt (30 million).

There is still a lot of inequality

The striking thing about the list is that we have to dig down to 18th place to find the first woman. This is Margot Robbie. For Barbie she has taken a total of 12.5 million dollars. Millie Bobby Brown would follow in 19th place.

Emily Blunt, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Anya-Taylor Joy are the other actresses featured on the list.



Other names that appear on the list are those of Chris Hemsworth, Vin Diesel, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson or Jason Momoa.