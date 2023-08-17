Millie Bobby Brown prepares for ‘Stranger Things’ ending and compares it to high school graduation

19-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown has been playing Eleven since the first season of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’. The writers’ and actors’ strike has delayed production on the last few episodes, but as the series’ fifth and final season nears its end, the actress is ready to say goodbye. The ‘Enola Holmes’ heroine has spoken to Women’s Wear Daily about how she feels about the end of the series which has seen her move on, here’s what Brown had to say: “I Think I’m Ready”,

Millie compared this phase of her life to finishing high school: “It’s been a big factor in my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You are ready to move on and blossom and you are grateful for the time you spent together, but now is the time to create your own message and live your own life.“, the actress expressed about ending ‘Stranger Things’.

The actress’ partner, David Harbour, who plays Hopper in the Netflix series, also shared his thoughts on bringing closure to this phase of her life that has now reached nearly nine years after recording the pilot episode. Despite recently sharing that he doesn’t want people to recognize him for the character for the rest of his life, the ‘Gran Turismo’ actor spoke to Discussing Film on the subject: “…we’ve all grown up. It’s time to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And let the Duffer Brothers try different things too. I mean, those guys are so talented. I look forward to seeing what they come up with next. So it’s bitter-sweet, but definitely its time has come.”

opposite Milly, his series partner and friend Gaten Matarazzo doesn’t share that peace before the series ends after five seasons, The actor expressed in an interview on The Jimmy Fallon Show that he lived in “deep fear” of the series ending: “Not only has it been incredible, but it’s also been great job security for a while. Being free again.” ” Opinion partly shared by his partner Finn Wolfhard, Who Told Uproxx He Wasn’t Ready For ‘Stranger Things’ Ending, But Commented That Doing More Than Five Seasons “Would Be Ridiculous”,

beyond hawkins

That great project that has been on the lips of all of Millie’s followers since she announced on her Instagram last April is her commitment to Jake Bongiovi.Son of Jon Bon Jovi. The 19-year-old actress is getting married, though the date is not yet known, but we are sure her followers will be anticipating any news.

However, in her working career, apart from ‘Enola Holmes 2’ which releases on October 27, 2022, there are no major projects that the actress is currently announcing. Apart from this, the heroine of the Netflix hit is also very focused on her makeup brand called Florence. But We’ll be seeing her in the future and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ playing Eleven in the final episode of the series.,