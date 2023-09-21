Millie Bobby Brown says Jon Bon Jovi won’t sing at her wedding

Millie Bobby Brown has announced that her future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi will not be performing at her wedding.

The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star, 19, announced her engagement to the rock star’s son, Jake Bongiovi, 21, in April 2023, just two years after they started dating.

Now, during a recent interview, the actress talked about some of her wedding plans and confirmed that she has no intention of performing at her fiancé’s father’s event. Elsewhere in the television appearance, in which Brown promoted her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, she also said that planning the wedding has not been too stressful because her fiancé has been “very involved.”