Millie Bobby Brown says she’s ‘ready for the end of Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown said in a recently published interview with women’s casual wear she’s up for it stranger thingsWill end with its upcoming fifth season.

late season

as reported DiversityThe writers’ strike and later the actors’ strike delayed the production of the series’ final episode, affecting the entire industry. Brown is the famed Eleven of the chapter that served as the pilot for the series. The show’s popularity made him and his young co-stars true global superstars.

,i think i’m ready”, Brown said in reference to the conclusion of a cycle. “It was a big factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You are ready to let go, to blossom, to be grateful for the time you lived. still, Now it’s time to make your own way and live your life.

One yes, one no. Millie said “she’s ready”, but Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler in the series) said he was not ready.

Brown’s co-star has a different feeling gaten matarazzowho said in an interview Jimmy Fallon who lives with the “deep dread” of the end stranger things After five seasons.

He wrote, “There’s a kind of excitement because you always want to see how these characters will ultimately develop and how their journeys will end…” “But it’s true that there’s also a fear, a deep fear that Everything will end here. Not only was it amazing, but it was also the best job security I had for a while. To be free again”, ellipsis.

Gaten Matarazzo (third counting from left) and his feelings for the next ending of “Stranger Things”.

david harborBest known for playing Jim Hopper on the series, shared his feelings. According to the same source, the actor said: “The funny thing is that when I started the series, I never wanted it to end. I love it, it’s as simple as that. I think it’s a beautiful show and now, almost nine years after filming the first season, I think it’s time to end it.”

Harbor continued: “But, of course, it’s very bitter-sweet. You know, there’s a sadness, something indescribable. But at the same time, we’ve all grown up. It’s time to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And let the Duffer Brothers try different things too. I want to say something: Those guys are really talented. I look forward to seeing what they come up with next. So it’s bitter-sweet, but definitely its time has come.”

David Harbour, with Commissioner Jagem Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown.

Unlike Brown, finn wolfhard (Mike Wheeler in the series) expressed that he was “not ready” for the ending stranger thingsalthough he admitted that it would be “ridiculous” for it to last more than five seasons.

Wolfhard said, “The Duffer brothers discovered a perfect ending in Five, I imagine.” “We didn’t even know whether we would do two or not. So, we’re glad people are still around and want to see it. But yeah, I’m excited.”

“Season 4 was massive, but I think I would like to see Season 5 more dynamic than Season 1, and a little more contained, but also huge. I hope we get an ending for every character we make. ” It’s satisfying for the fans.”

drink