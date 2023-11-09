Millie Bobby Brown shares about her anxiety, mental health

Millie Bobby Brown said that anxiety and mental health are a big battle that she still fights.





During her acceptance speech at Glamour’s 2023 Women of the Year Awards event in New York City on Tuesday, stranger things The star opened up more about how his mental health has been affected over the years.





“Growing up in the industry, I felt a lot of feelings of rejection,” said Brown, 19. “As I was growing up, I started reading a lot of things that people were saying about me and I felt the same feeling of rejection as when I didn’t get acting work. I wasn’t alone in that feeling. Felt like no one else knew “what I was going through.”





She added, “The influence of social media and the press has had a negative impact on my mental health and anxiety is still a big battle I deal with today.” “Fortunately, with the love and support of my friends and family, I feel much stronger. I don’t feel alone anymore.”





As Brown continued her speech, she said she was now using her platform to advocate for other child actors and youth struggling with feelings of loneliness.





He said, “Social media can be a harmful place for the minds of my generation and the generation that comes after. Mental health is not a taboo subject. It is a necessary subject. Remember, we are human beings.”





She further added, “For eight years I wanted to shine, flourish and break out of the box everyone tried to put me in. I decided to remain calm while being interviewed and not say anything like that Did, to be manipulated, because I was scared. But that fire and the free spirit inside me were bursting to come out. It didn’t take long for me to finally realize that I didn’t care, That who I was was enough.”





Brown recently shared with Glamor that her fiancé Jake Bongiovi played a role in helping her reclaim her self-love.





The actress recalled how she was able to embrace her true self with 21-year-old Bongiovi. She said: “When I met Jake, I felt like I could speak louder. I have embraced it and encouraged it. And while being with her, I fell in love with myself.”





“I was like, ‘Why do you love me? And then I listed all the things I hated about myself. I said, ‘You see the good in those things?’ And he was like, ‘Of course I do,'” she recalled.





He added, “Those are things I like about myself now.” “He was a huge, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, ‘Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.’ ‘”





Brown, who got engaged to Bongiovi in ​​April, confirmed that they both have the support of their families to take the next step in their relationship.





“We had wonderful, loving relationships,” she said. “So it’s something we both had mutual inspiration for. His family accepted me and embraced me in such an amazing way, and it’s great to find another family like that.”