Millie Bobby Brown spoke of the “sexualization” she has suffered since she rose to fame: “It’s disgusting”

Millie Bobby Brown was 12 years old when her life changed forever. Born in Marbella, Spain, and nationalized as British, she rose to fame for playing Eleven in Stranger Things and since then she has not only become a young promise in the industry, but has also become the target of unpleasant comments. And in full promotion of the fourth season of the Netflix series, she decided to disclaim the way they sexualize her.

“Any 18-year-old is dealing with being an adult and having relationships and friendships and being loved and trying to fit in. It’s so much on top of it, and you’re trying to find yourself while you’re doing that. The only difference is, obviously, what I’m doing in public view, so it can be really overwhelming,” he said in an interview with a Los Angeles Times podcast.

“She’s definitely been dealing with being sexualized more in the last two weeks after turning 18, seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to my coming of age.” .

“I think age shouldn’t change anything, but it’s gross and it’s real. It’s a really good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are being sexualized. I’ve been dealing with it lately, but so have I. always doing,” said the also star of Enola Holmes. And she remembered when she felt a break in the comments she received at the media level and on the virtual level: “The media and social networks crucified me when I was only 16 years old for wearing a slightly low-cut dress at an awards ceremony. I thought: ‘My God, is this really what we’re talking about? We should be talking about the amazing people who were there at the awards show.'”

It should be noted that Brown is not the only one who points out this type of behavior. Without going any further, other established actresses such as Natalie Portman and Emma Watson, who became famous when they were minors, also went through the same thing and have publicly complained.

“Being sexualized as a child took away my own sexuality because it scared me,” the Black Swan star revealed. For her part, the Harry Potter actress pointed out that since she was 14 years old she began to be sexualized by the press and it was one of the many facts that made her question gender equality. (NA)