Millie Bobby Brown to star in new Russo Brothers film

For really well-known actors, fame didn’t have to come as soon as they released their first movie or appeared on television. Many of them were working for decades even on paper until they reached a certain status. But what about Millie Bobby Brown It was like, for example, Ben Kingsley: arriving and kissing the saint, they say. Her role as Eleven in the hit series stranger things (since 2016) catapulted her. And now the Russo Brothers love her.

But he will not leave Netflix to put himself at your command as the protagonist. The new film from the directors of Avengers: Endgame belongs to the same platform streaming. Is about retrofuturistic sci-fi adventure entitled electrical state and, in the company’s own words On twitter“follows an orphaned teenager (Brown) as she traverses the American West with a robot and an eccentric drifter in search of her younger brother.”

It is based on the homonymous art book that the swedish illustrator Simon Stalenhag (2018) financed through Kickstarter and that proposes an alternative narrative of that part of the United States. Maybe he sounds like you because stories of the loop (2020), the Amazon Prime Video television anthology with Rebecca Hall or Jonathan Pryce, is also based on one of his works. But it is an appropriate project for the Russo Brothers, who this coming July are launching the unseen agent (2022) on Netflix.

Millie Bobby Brown, a fugitive for the Russo Brothers in ‘The Electric State’

The back cover of the book itself provides us with more clues about the plot of electrical state. As you read in it, everything happens “at the end of 1997.” The character that Millie Bobby Brown will play her name is Michelle and she is “a runaway teenager”, and the aforementioned robot, “a yellow toy” by the name of Skip. He says nothing about the eccentric vagabond, but we can assume that they will meet him along the way and that he may have the face of a Chris Pratt in talks to join to the cast

The point is that the characters “travel west through a strange American landscape where the ruins of gigantic battle drones litter the countryside, along with the discarded garbage of a high-tech consumer society addicted to a virtual reality system” . It is suspected another apocalypse on netflix. And, “as they near the edge of the continent, the world outside the windows of abandoned cars seems to be unraveling at an ever more dizzying pace.”

And he concludes: “As if, somewhere beyond the horizon, the hollow core of civilization finally collapsed to disappear completely.” Apocalyptic without a doubt. A Feature People Will Like Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeelywho they have written the script of electrical state just as they took care of the Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and that of the aforementioned end game with the intentions of universal genocide by the Mad Titan.



