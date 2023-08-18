Millie Bobby Brown will be very happy to say goodbye to “Stranger Things”

Millie Bobby Brown There is a famous 19-year-old actress who plays in the famous series “Once”.stranger things«, a girl with telekinetic powers and special gifts. This performance and that of his teammates earned him the Best Series award. SAG Awards,

Although this character and her participation in this series have brought her world fame which she would not have got, obviously the actress would Happy To finally say goodbye to the series that is about to present its last season, which, incidentally, has been delayed strike of actors.

In an interview given before the actors’ strike, Millie Bobby Brown said:I think I’m ready. It’s been a huge factor in my life, and it feels like graduating high school. You’re ready to blossom and are grateful for the time it took, but it’s time to create your own message and live your life.These statements have made her fans think that the actress Happy to put last point for his participation in the series.

And that since she was an actress 11 years so far for you 19 years It had to be”ElevenIn the series, so clearly she could have felt relieved to stop playing a person who is so different from who she is in reality.

For the time being, the actress’ life after participating in this successful series will be to marry the love of her life. Jake BongioviAnd his fans only have to wait to find out what’s next. paper in other production.