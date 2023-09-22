Millie Bobby Brown’s Book Recommendations

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s book column, in which authors share their most memorable books. Whether you’re looking for a book that will console you, inspire you deeply, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from our series of authors who, like you (since you’re here), love books. . Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become yours too.

millie bobby brown stranger things Fame, you’ve now added “writer” to your resume. nineteen steps (HarperCollins), released September 12, is her first novel and the story is her personal one. Part historical fiction and partly romance, the book is inspired by her grandmother’s experience in London during World War II and centers on an 18-year-old young woman named Nelly who works as a secretary and eventually Falls in love with a US Air Force pilot.

Born in Spain, the 19-year-old actress moved to England in her childhood and later moved to America. When he first started acting, he made guest appearances on shows like once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS, modern FamilyAnd gray’s anatomy Before landing her most notable role to date at Netflix stranger thingsFor which he is Emmy nominated twice.

The book which…

…kept me awake for a long time:

fourth wing By Rebecca Yaros. I couldn’t put it down!

…made me cry wildly:

kisses of a thousand boys, This is one of the saddest books I have ever read.

…I recommend again and again:

love and other words By Christina Lauren.

…forced me to reconsider a long-held belief:

midnight library By Matt Haig. This book really makes you think about the choices we make in life and that big question of “Where would I be if I had made a different choice?” This is a book that definitely made me introspect.

…I read it in one go, it was so good:

happy place By Emily Henry.

…I will pass this on to my child:

the perks of Being a Wallflower By Stephen Chbosky. I think it shows the importance of being kind to each other, especially when kids are at school because you never know what people are going through. It’s also a great story to show what people can become when they are themselves!

…I would like to turn this into a TV show:

court of thorns and roses Sara J. By month.

…I bought for the first time:

i bought first evening By Stephenie Meyer. And then I watched the movies and I became crazy about Robert Pattinson!

…the best title is:

The subtle art of not giving a shit.

…broke my heart:

the light we lost By Jill Santopolo.

…every college curriculum should have:

the Alchemist Because this book is about how everyone makes mistakes, but it’s important not to give up on your dreams. Get up and try again!

…I consider literary comfort food:

normal people By Sally Rooney. This story is so beautiful and one of my all time favorites.

…Features of the best book jackets:

Magnolia Park By Jessa Hastings. He has the most amazing covers for his books.

…Everyone should read:

book thief Everyone should read Markus Zusak’s book. This is one of my favorite historical fantasy novels!