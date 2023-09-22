Millie Bobby Brown’s future father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi won’t sing at his wedding





Guests at Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming wedding shouldn’t wait for Jon Bon Jovi to take the mic.

The “Stranger Things” star, who is marrying the rocker’s son Jake Bongiovi, recently told “Today” that her future father-in-law will not be performing at her wedding.

He said, “I feel like it’s asking me to go and do a perfect play for everybody.” “I think the guy needs a rest. He doesn’t stop. He is always taking tennis or singing lessons. I think he needs a break. “Three-hour break.”

However, wedding planning is going smoothly.

“Jake is very involved. He was very helpful during the entire process,” said the actress. “I never felt alone in this, which I think is really nice. I always say, ‘Is this a good idea? ‘Is this a good idea?’ But ultimately, it’s a very intimate day for both of us and we’re both really excited.

In May, Bon Jovi said he had no problem with his 21-year-old son marrying the 19-year-old actress.

“I don’t know if age matters,” he said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.” “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would really be my advice, it’s wise to grow together. And so I think all my kids They’ve found people they think they can grow together with and we love all of them.