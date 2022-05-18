Millie Bobby Brown’s physique is not public domain

When an actress appears on the red carpet visibly changed, the networks usually catch fire. Gossip about possible aesthetic tweaks, criticism or even memes have become commonplace in a present that far from being more open-minded than ever, is once more closed and limited. The latest to face public scrutiny has been Millie Bobby Brown, the star of ‘Stranger Things’, who has always spoken openly about the shadows of fame and the way in which the media treats teenage actresses. To present the fourth season of the popular Netflix series in New York, the actress posed on the red carpet wearing a sensual custom-made Louis Vuitton dress with a corseted bodice and generous side slit. Her new caramel-colored hair and daring look of hers froze the world. “Kim Catrall is gorgeous”, commented sarcastically an Internet user. “He seems very old. You need to fire your stylist!”, sentenced another. “What has been done to his face? He is unrecognizable!” Most assured.

“The sexualization of the body that others exercise is different from the freedom to express sexuality”

Today we have not come to discuss his retouches (or the lack of them), precisely because (poor naive!) cwe laughed that having grown up immersed in a ruthless pop culture expert in ridiculing, crushing and criticizing the young promises of the industry, we would have learned the lesson. We threw our hands up when we found out about the psychological damage suffered by stars like Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan or Britney Spears, but now we repeat our mistakes. There are already those who even speak of “broken toy” to refer to Millie, and many do not understand that after always complaining that the media have made an effort to recurrently sexualize her image, she opts for a provocative aesthetic, thereby confusing those who they pointed out that the sexualization of the body that others exercise is different from the freedom to express sexuality that women have.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Cindy OrdGetty Images

Today we want to talk about how we sexualize teen stars and how we forget about the damage that comments, criticism and headlines about their aesthetics have on them.. After all, even when we talk about alleged victims of domestic violence, like Amber Heard, we see constant ridicule on social networks, something that has pushed many to compare the way in which people are facing the trial of Depp/Heard with how he did in the face of Spears’s tailspin.

“The body of celebrities is not an object of public domain”

Current pop culture is responsible for dehumanizing celebrities and turning them into objects. He justifies this behavior by claiming that it is an unavoidable side effect of fame.. Sometimes it even attacks men as well, as actor Jonah Hill has made clear, who after losing weight and being praised for it by the media and followers, uploaded a message to his networks asking people to stop commenting sipping her silhouette, albeit in a positive key. “It doesn’t help, it doesn’t feel good”explained the interpreter. The body of celebrities is not an object of public domain.

The sexualization of Hollywood

When the Olsens turned 18, without going any further, the ‘New York Post’ published an article recommending that their readers “they will lock up their boyfriends”: “Now the Olsen twins are legal”, assured. For its part, Lindsay Lohan bumped into the headline “Hot, prepared and legal” that accompanied his ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine cover photo. Millie found herself with no better prospects: Shortly before her 18th birthday, a thread was created on the Subreddit called “This subreddit will open when Millie turns 18, which will occur on February 19, 2022.”

As she explained on the ‘Guilty Feminist’ podcast, since coming of age she has come across a lot of really nasty comments. “I definitely see a difference in the way people act towards me and the way the media and the press behave since I’ve come of age. It’s disgusting.”he assures.

“I have to grow up in front of everyone”

“I think it’s a good way to look at what’s going on in the world and look at how young women are being sexualized. I have had to deal with this issue forever. I also face the things that any 18-year-old woman faces: becoming an adult, having friends and relationships… Trying to like and fit in is very hard, because you are trying to find yourself at the same time. The only difference is that logically, I have to grow up in front of everyone”, Millie explained.

Millie Bobby Brown in full interview NBCGetty Images

When he turned 16, he already made an appeal on his social networks. “The last few years have not been easy. There have been times when I have been frustrated by the uncertain and inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that I have received, because they have done me a lot of damage and have become a new source of insecurity. But they won’t be able to with me, and I’m going to continue doing what I love while sending messages to change things “.

“I felt disgusted and angry. A 13-year-old girl is not a grown woman.”

Mara Wilson, the actress of Matilda, wrote in ‘Elle’ what she felt when she realized that, as had happened to her, Millie was being sexualized at just 13 years old. She felt the need to write the text after coming across an image uploaded to Twitter in which the actress posed at a premiere. “It has grown in front of our face”wrote a grown man. “I felt disgusted and angry. A 13-year-old girl is not an adult woman.. When the media publishes a countdown to Emma Watson or the Olsens “being legal,” they mean they are safe material to fantasize about.” writes the actress, who criticizes how adults fetishize innocence and even more, the loss of it,

Millie Bobby Brown in 2016 Michael LoccisanoGetty Images

“What comes into play is the inappropriate inclination that the media has to sexualize girls. We don’t need to perpetuate the culture of dehumanization that Hollywood has spread. But the media has been democratized, the networks and the content generated by the Internet users allow anyone to write about whoever they want, and there is a good chance that that person will see it. We are all part of the media, but I don’t think we have yet realized the tremendous responsibility that this entails.”he points out.

“Fame is no excuse to treat celebrities like objects”

That society continues to comment on the physique and behavior of younger celebrities shows that the world enjoys watching self-destruction or stumbles, so we go from the most absolute admiration to the ruthless enjoyment of their destruction as a result of the most morbid curiosity. Predators have found the perfect victims in teen stars by fetishizing their innocence, protected by the idea that being public figures, they can do it. What the rest of us have to do is remind the world, and ourselves, that fame is no excuse to treat celebrities like objects. Otherwise, we become the allies that pave the way for predators to roam free.

