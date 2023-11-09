Millie Bobby Brown’s words to her mother-in-law in public and in front of her fiancé Jake Bongiovi

millie bobby brown Used to be one of the winners In glamor women of the year Held at Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York.

The Stranger Things actress, who recently revealed that she was looking forward to saying goodbye to the famous Netflix series, He arrived on the red carpet in very beautiful style In a black Louis Vuitton dress and with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and the young man’s motherDorothea Hurley.

perfect it was her mother-in-law,Dorothea, who presented the award to Milly On the stage. something that impressed the interpreter I wanted to dedicate this message to him,

“Thank you, Dorothea, for your kind words. It means a lot to me That you are here tonight. Your passion to help others through your humanitarian work inspires me I hope I can be half the woman you are“, he starts by saying.

,Dorothea has raised her sonmy fiance, So that he feels comfortable with strong women, Treat women equally. Be an ally, which is what we really need,” he added.

“Mothers who have open and transparent conversations with their children can promote gender equality For my generation and the next generation,” Millie commented on the importance of gender education.

Bobby Brown too She was surrounded by her father and motherAbout whom she said, “He was the person who took care of me and raised me and also encouraged me to fight for my dreams and made me a stronger person.”

,Thank you for lifting my chin and wiping my tears., To hold my hand when I’m scared. For loving me unconditionally. “Your heart and soul are everything I want to be and even more,” he said sweetly.

Additionally, Millie also wanted to share something words on your instagram account About this memorable evening: “A Night so Amazing full of love and celebration, My mother, my father and my American mother were there for me, I felt so loved! And my fiancée, whom I love dearly! “I felt very special.”