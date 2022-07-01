‘Million Dollar Baby’, details of Clint Eastwood’s best film









At RTVE, we dedicate the month of July to Clint Eastwoodwith six of his best films, including ‘Million dollar Baby‘, the great winner of the 2004 Oscar Awards. It took home 4: Best Picture, Best Director (Clint Eastwood), Best Actress (Hilary Swank) and Best Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman). From today, July 1, you can watch it for free and online on RTVE Play throughout the month.











Clint Eastwood, Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman, stars of the movie ‘Million Dollar Baby’ GTRES

It is the moving story of a young boxer who dreams of reaching the top with her veteran trainer. In addition to starring in the film, Eastwood participated in the production, composed the soundtrack and played one of the main roles. He was accompanied at the head of the cast by Hilary Swank and Morgan Freeman.











Poster for the movie ‘Million Dollar Baby’ GTRES

Next, we tell you some details and anecdotes from the film itself and its shooting:

The movie is inspired by the stories of a former boxing trainer named Jerry Boyd, which he left captured on paper in the form of micro-stories. She did it in the book Rope burns: stories from the cornerand Eastwood was able to get out of it one of the best films he has directed and starred in.

Also, as a curious fact, the film’s shooting schedule was planned in 39 daysand Eastwood was able to reduce it to 37.











Poster for the movie ‘Million Dollar Baby’ GTRES

Anyone who has seen the film will have seen the spectacular form of Hilary Swank. The actress increased her weight by 20 kilos, but of pure muscle. She had to undergo some tough training to prepare for the role.

A role that at first they had thought for Sandra Bullockbut her commitment to the movie ‘Miss Special Agent 2: Armed and Fabulous’ prevented her from joining the cast.

With ‘Million Dollar Baby’, it was the twenty-fifth time that Clint Eastwood was in front of the cameras. Y With the help of Paul Haggis, the project’s screenwriter, they created a film that, in addition to being recognized with a long list of prizes and awards (including 4 Oscars), was also recognized by the general public.

In this special cycle of Clint Eastwood on RTVEyou can also enjoy other of his films such as ‘Absolute power’, ‘In the line of fire’, ‘Death had a price’, ‘They made two mistakes’ and ‘The blacklist’.