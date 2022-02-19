Million dollar offer! Juventus lead the race for Frenkie de Jong

The future of Frenkie de Jong in the FC Barcelona is not assured, despite the fact that Xavi Hernández fully trusts him and what he can offer the team. However, given a delicate economic situation and the imperial need to generate income, the club would not put many limitations on his departure if an important offer arrives during the summer transfer market.

Barça needs to sell if it wants to strengthen itself and there may be surprises. In Italy they have reported that the president of the Barça entity, Joan Laporta, has given De Jong the transferable sign to make money and get new reinforcements for the 2022-2023 season. Frenkie has the ideal profile: a player with a very high market value who is constantly chased by the biggest teams in Europe.

Likewise, at Barça they are aware that the ‘take off’ of players like Nico, Gavi and the continuity of Pedri González will be key in the coming years and that at some point they will displace the Dutchman, so it would be preferable to get money from his departure while possible, especially if there are interested clubs. had first appeared Chelsea with an offer of 55 million during the winter market and now Juventus is determined to throw the house out the window to achieve its incorporation during the month of July.

‘Calciomercato’ has reported that Massimiliano Allegri has asked the directors of the ‘bianconeri’ entity to sign Frenkie de Jong to reinforce their midfield, despite the fact that they have recently been reinforced with Manuel Locatelliduring the summer, and recently with Denis Zakaria. The coach, however, wants the Barça player to take the reins of the team’s midfield.

It is because of that they would be willing to offer Barcelona up to 70 million euros to get the transfer of the international with the ‘Oranje’, aware that the Catalans are going through a delicate economic situation and that they are ‘urged’ to generate income and, above all, release their wage bill. With the departure of De Jong, he could achieve it, although there is still an amount pending for its amortization.

Juventus has taken the first step for De Jong

According to the information from the aforementioned source, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ has begun to trace the path to get Frenkie de Jong leave the Camp Nou in the summer and land at the Allianz Stadium. Contacts with the player’s environment would have begun to ‘test’ the terrain and see if the operation is viable.

‘Calciomercato’ has highlighted that Juventus has started talks with the 24-year-old footballer’s representative, Ali Durson, to initiate possible negotiations. They intend to insist until the end to get his transfer… and Barcelona will probably see it with very good eyes.