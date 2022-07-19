Millionaire assets guarantee the bail of Carlos Pólit in Miami; in Ecuador almost has nothing | Policy | News

The Ecuadorian justice took almost five years to issue the mandate to execute the sentence against Carlos Pólit, 71, an order that will hardly be fulfilled. The former State Comptroller was sentenced to six years in prison and to pay 40.4 million dollars in reparation, for concussionthat is, for asking for bribes in exchange for favors, within the Odebrecht case.

That amount corresponds to four times what, according to the sentence, Pólit had received from Odebrecht: 10.1 million dollars. He asked for these bribes to vanish several glosses for the problems in the construction of the San Francisco hydroelectric plant and not to issue other economic sanctions related to the Manduriacu projects, the Daule Vinces transfer, the Pascuales Cuenca pipeline and the Pacific Refinery.

The judicial process began in August 2017, when Pólit was already in the United States. The first instance sentence was issued in July 2018 and came into force three years later, after all the appeals and requests were dispatched. And only in May of this year, a Court issued the order for the sentence to be carried out, giving Polit five days to pay the 40.4 million dollars, an order that was not carried out.

Now, the authorities must determine what assets Polit has in Ecuador in order to seize them, but they will hardly cover the 40 million.

To date, the Attorney General’s Office has identified a suite rooma parking lot and a warehouse at the Swissôtel, in Quito. According to the municipal cadastre, these goods have a value of 81,740 dollars. In that suite roomPólit received 6 million dollars in cash from José Conceição Santos Filho, according to the sentence. The rest of the bribes were given through international transfers.

Among his evidence, José Santos presented an audio of a conversation with Pólit, which was made public in August 2017.

In the last affidavit that he presented as a public official, in 2017, Pólit recorded that suite rooma piece of land in Guayas, two bank accounts in Ecuador and a debt receivable. These assets totaled 175,000 dollars, a trifle compared to what the State has to repair.

Polit did not declare any property abroad. However, when the Prosecutor’s Office accused him, it was established that Pólit had an apartment in Miami, shares in the company Tecnocarga Express and Travel, Inc., of Florida (United States), and five bank accounts in that same country.

The situation is different in the judicial process that Pólit has underway in the United States. He was arrested on March 28 of this year, accused of money laundering as a result of bribes that reached 8 million dollars, most of it from Odebrecht.

To regain freedom Pólit’s sons gave as bail thirteen properties valued at a total of 11.7 million dollars. In addition, fifteen relatives of the former comptroller signed a guarantee for 14 million dollars.

This could not happen in Ecuador, in a judicial case of this magnitude. In Ecuadorian law there is a figure similar to bail called surety, but it can only be applied in crimes whose maximum sentence does not exceed five years in prison, explains Homero Cepeda, professor of Criminal Law at the University of the Americas. In other words, it cannot be applied in cases of embezzlement, money laundering or illicit association.

Alecksey Mosquera offered a car as a repair

Another of the cases for the millionaire bribes paid in Ecuador by the construction company Odebrecht was that of the former Minister of Electricity Alecksey Mosquera and it is the one that has been processed the fastest. The process began in April 2017, the sentence was issued almost a year later and the mandate for its execution was resolved in November 2020. Two and a half years of procedures.

Mosquera was sentenced to five years in prison; while his father, Antonio Mosquera Salcedo, and his uncle-in-law, Marcelo Endara Montenegro, received three years. While the trial against Santiago Játiva, partner of Antonio Mosquera, is suspended because he is a fugitive.

The three sentenced were fined 2 million dollars as reparation to the State, which It corresponds to double what Alecksey Mosquera received from Odebrecht as a bribe in exchange for guaranteeing public financing for the construction of the Toachi Pilatón hydroelectric plant.

According to the sentence, Odebrecht transferred the bribe of one million dollars to a bank account in Andorra, a European tax haven, which was in the name of the Panamanian Tokyo Traders S.A. From there it was transferred to another account, also opened in Andorra, in the name of another Panamanian company, Percy Trading Inc. These operations were carried out with the help of Marcelo Endara.

Part of that money was used to buy machinery to the Ecuadorian companies Autoservicios SA (owned by Alecksey Mosquera) and Truenergy SA (owned by Antonio Mosquera and Santiago Játiva). With the money from the bribe, bank transfers were also made in favor of these two national companies, but the capital went out again to another Panamanian company, Marviland Investments SA, which controlled Endara.

QUITO.- In the Torres de El Inca housing complex, in the north of Quito, there is an apartment belonging to Marcelo Endara Montenegro, sentenced in the Odebrecht case for money laundering. Alfredo Cárdenas / THE UNIVERSE. Photo: Alfredo Cardenas

The order of execution of the sentence established that the 2 million dollars in reparation should be divided in three equal parts between Alecksey Mosquera, his father and his uncle-in-law.

Alecksey Mosquera offered to deliver a car from the year 2010 and proposed reaching an agreement so that, when he has a job, he will deliver 25% of his salary to cover the repairs within a maximum period of fifteen years.

Antonio Mosquera, on the other hand, declared in the process that he is an octogenarian with no assets and with three insolvency proceedings, and that he has nothing to cover the obligation with.

In the file there is no response from Endara to the execution order. In the cadastre of the Municipality of Quito, he appears as the owner of an apartment in a housing complex located in the El Inca sector, in the north of the city, valued at 51,400 dollars. THE UNIVERSE visited that place and asked about Endara. The guard contacted him through the condominium switchboard and was answered by a woman who assured: “Marcelo is ill and he cannot talk about it.”

A judgment is not yet final

Along with the trial for illicit association, in which most of those who participated in this corruption network were prosecuted, the Prosecutor’s Office opened three cases for money laundering against some of them. In two, those indicated were released from liability. Only one case prospered until sentencing.

This process focused on the participation of the Ecuadorian companies Diacelec SA and Conacero SA, which according to judicial investigations helped Odebrecht obtain cash to pay bribes.

A court issued a sentence, which was later modified on appeal. At the moment, seven years in prison have been ordered against Édgar Arias (already deceased) and three and a half years against three others involved: a partner and two former employees of Diacelec.

On appeal, the conditional suspension of the sentence was granted to these three sentenced. This implies that, instead of serving jail time, they must reside in their homes, not leave the country without judicial permission, and appear before the judicial authority every month.

In addition, the sentence set 29.2 million dollars as reparation, double the amount laundered. The majority corresponds to the amounts that entered the accounts of Diacelec and Conacero, 23.4 million dollars in total. These companies were declared responsible in the first instance, but were acquitted on appeal. Both are still active.

The way in which the reparation will be applied will be known only after the sentence is executed and for that there is still a long judicial stretch.

QUITO.- Building located on av. Occidental and Flavio Alfaro, in the north of Quito, where the construction company Diacelec SA worked, which participated in the Odebrecht corruption scheme. Alfredo Cárdenas / THE UNIVERSE. Photo: Alfredo Cardenas

The building where Diacelec worked is valued at 1.3 million dollars, according to the Quito municipal cadastre. The EDAR Trust appears as the owner, where Édgar Arias is still registered as beneficiary. A funeral home now operates on the property.

It is unknown if it will be possible to recover the 105 million dollars from the reparations or when the rest of the investigations will be completed. There is a lot of skepticism about it. The Odebrecht case marked a break in the country, as it was the first time that a Vice President of the Republic and other high-ranking officials could be tried for bribery for carrying out public works. (YO)

*This article is part of the series “Journey to the center of Lava Jato” carried out by the Network of Structured Journalistic Investigations, with the participation of The nation (Argentina), Metropoles (Brazil), the Latin American Center for Journalistic Research (Colombia), THE UNIVERSE (Ecuador), Fifth Element Lab (Mexico), the press (Panama), IDL Reporters (Peru), Southeast (Uruguayan) and Armando.info (Venezuela).