Millionaire bets, a lot of confidence and calls for support: this was the press conference of Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

New York – The bag of Amanda Serrano for his fight on Saturday can raise a million dollars after his promoter, Jake Paul, made a public bet with the promoter of Katie TaylorEddie Hearn, for said amount, which he said he will deliver to the Puerto Rican if she succeeds.

That’s how high the confidence of the promoters, the protagonists and the rest of the fighters of the poster that will take place on Saturday at Madison Square Garden between Serrano and Taylor, in a battle in which the winner will be the undisputed champion of the division light.

The press conference, held at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, attracted a massive amount of media, mostly from the British market, and all the fighters of the Saturday event paraded through it.

“It took a long time for this to happen but it finally happened. I made history at the Hulu Theater where I won the Gold Gloves,” said Serrano. “It’s my first fight at the Garden, but I shine under pressure. I’m excited for it to happen.”

“I never underestimate my opponents, and I know that Katie Taylor is a great champion. She is undefeated for some reason. But one of my goals is to be the undisputed champion and she has those titles. So I moved up a division to face the best of the best. I’m ready and I can’t wait for Saturday to arrive. It’s been a long road, but I think the timing couldn’t be better”, added Serrano.

Taylor, with his strong Irish accent and easygoing tone, said he had had an amazing week.

“This makes all the sacrifices worth it. I started a long time ago as a 10-year-old girl. And today we are here, in Madison Square Garden, in the main event, many years later. Making history. This makes all the sacrifices worthwhile”, said the athlete.

The Puerto Rican boxer looked relaxed during the meeting with the media. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

“I shine under pressure,” declared the athlete. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

The promoter of the Puerto Rican fighter, Jake Paul, highlighted the great support that the card has received from the media and sponsors. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano took advantage of a moment of the conference to take a “selfie”. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

The fight will be broadcast on the DAZN app and some cable companies on the island will make it available on pay-per-view. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

The billboard starring Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor is sold out. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KO’s) will exhibit her lightweight belts from the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and the World Boxing Organization. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KO’s) has won championships in seven divisions, a record in women’s boxing. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Ten of the stars of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be on Friday with the fighters during the weigh-in for Saturday’s mega match. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

During the conference, Eddie Hearn (left) and Jake Paul (right) bet a million dollars on the victories of their respective boxers. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Promoter Eddie Hearn (left) noted that more than 15,000 people are expected at the Garden, with half of that crowd traveling from the UK to support Taylor. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

The press conference, held at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, attracted a massive amount of media, mostly from the UK market. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Amanda Serrano (right) has insisted that she will star Katie Taylor (left). (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

“I never underestimated my opponents and I know that Katie Taylor is a great champion,” stated Amanda Serrano. (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

Katie Taylor (left) showed off the belts she will put on the line against Amanda Serrano (right). (Ramón Tonito Zayas)

“There is a huge appetite for women’s boxing, and this is the best fight because he faces the best of the best. It is not only the best boxing fight between women. It is possibly the best fight of the moment, period,” she added.

Hearn and Paul were an important part of the press conference, with the Brit basically becoming the moderator of the conference. Both even bet a million dollars on the victories of their respective boxers.

One of the most interesting moments was when he introduced his co-promoter of the event, Jake Paul.

“This feels like a full division unification fight,” Paul said during the press conference. “I think if this fight happens again, or one like this, we’re going to have to offer these ladies more moneybecause there was never this amount of media in any fight.

Promoter Jake Paul raises the arm of his protégé, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano during public training. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Not everything is shadows, sack, crazy pear or gauntlets. Here undisputed 135-pound champion Katie Taylor goes through a drill trying to hit a tennis ball attached to her cap with a rubber band. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Around the Chase Square of Madison Square Garden, where the public training of Serrano and Taylor was, taxis circulate with the promotion of the fight this coming Saturday there in the Garden. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Amanda Serrano does shadows during the session in Chase Square at Madison Square Garden. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Serrano received during training a proclamation from Antonio Reynoso, president of the Brooklyn County, where the New Yorker of Puerto Rican descent grew up. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Taylor, whose record is 20-0 with six knockouts, will expose her four belts as WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO lightweight champion (135 pounds) to Serrano. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano boasts a record of 42-1-1 with 30 of her victories by knockout. Serrano’s only loss was exactly 10 years ago. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Katie Taylor greets those present as she enters the ring set up for training. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Promoter Jake Paul recording a few words from Amanda Serrano in the final stretch at home to his most important fight, which will earn him a purse of more than $1 million, just like for Taylor. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Before the attentive gaze of the photojournalists, Serrano makes his entrance to the ensogado. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“eight zeros. I think they deserve it. These ladies are going to put on a tremendous show and change history here at Madison Square Garden. I am honored to be a part of this. When I met Amanda, champion of seven weight divisions, she earned between $5,000 and $10,000 for a fight. And to think that we’re here a year later is massive.”

Paul asked the public to be part of the event on Saturday. That they buy the ‘pay per view’ and support the fighters “because we have to show that the business part of women’s boxing can sustain itself and that they can continue advancing and have equality in all aspects.”

The fight will be broadcast on the DAZN application and also some cable companies on the island will have it available by pay-per-view system.