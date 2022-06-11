Millionaire celebration of Johnny Depp after winning trial against Amber Heard

The Hollywood star managed to win the trial thanks to the group of lawyers who presented different witnesses and evidence that were key to the controversial trial ending in his favor. According to the verdict, Amber Heard must compensate the actor with 15 million dollars, however, the film producer must also compensate her with 2 million.

To celebrate his triumph, the actor met with several of his best friends and invited them to an Indian food restaurant located in Birmingham, England, all in order to celebrate his victory. The interpreter of Jack Sparrow had not made any reservations, so he arrived unexpectedly. In the place he shared with several of the clients, who approached him to save the memory with a photo.

After sharing with the people, Depp asked that they close the restaurant and be exclusive so that he could have fun in his guests.

In said restaurant, the American had no limits, because his happiness was so great that he enjoyed a luxurious meal prepared exclusively for him, including shish kebabs, chicken tikka masala, tandoori prawns and house specialties based on homemade food with rice and salad; For drinks, the actor and his companions enjoyed various cocktails and pink champagne, all to celebrate that Johnny Depp was able to clear his name, as he wished.

It is rumored that the account exceeded 60,000 dollars, that is, 228,011,400 Colombian pesos. As if that were not enough, the director left a very good tip for the waiters. Of course, the establishment did not miss the opportunity to ask the actor for a photo.

But this is not the only way in which the famous has celebrated, because to thank his followers, the 59-year-old actor has decided to open his TikTok account, which became a trend, as he managed to break the record of getting 9 million followers in a single day.

For his first publication, the Hollywood star thanked his fans for walking alongside him throughout his career, but especially for the most difficult moments such as the entire lawsuit process.

In the video he shows several images of his fans who never stopped supporting him, during the clip there are also fragments where Johnny is greeting his fans and some scenes from the recent tour of the United Kingdom in which he accompanied his friend Jeff Beck.