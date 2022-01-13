Millionaire fraud on the App Store: this is how AmpME managed to overcome its defenses

According to a developer on Twitter, an app on the App Store managed to bypass Apple’s built-in protections, promoting itself as free but effectively extorting a total of $ 13 million from its users in less than four years.

There series of tweets from Kosta Eleftheriou provocatively explains how to “make $ 13 million on the App Store”. AmpME, this is the name of the offending app, promises to amplify the volume of the music by “synchronizing it with all the smartphones of friends, Bluetooth speakers, desktops and laptops”, and do so “free”. The app awarded a 4.3-star rating on the store, and has garnered over 50,000 reviews.

But what’s the scam? Simple: Eleftheriou explains that the app costs $ 9.99 a week (over $ 500 a year) through a subscription that “simple to activate, but very difficult to delete”. The app has been on the App Store since 2018, and has since garnered tons of positive reviews that look like they are fake, and which also have the purpose of making negative comments from users who have smelled – or worse immediately – the scam less evident. Among these are some examples, which suggest that the app “should be removed from the App Store” or that “90% of 5 star reviews are fake”.

The secret of AmpMe’s success lies behind the long string of positive reviews on the store, all very similar to each other: a few words, names of the authors who all follow a similar style, and all excessively positive. There are so many that literally hiding 1 star reviews, who try to uncover the fraud attempt. It also didn’t help that Apple has included AmpMe in its rankings, such as in the “Apps We Love” category in several countries.

Eleftheriou stressed that Apple has often justified the restrictions on its store by promoting its safety and reliability, underlining how it literally reported that “the apps presented [su App Store] offer the highest standards of privacy, security and content “. Not clearly the case with AmpMe, and clear that they expect measures from Apple that we are sure will not be long in coming.

