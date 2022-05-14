millionaire house: Kris Jenner has a room for her dishes

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, collects tableware and even has a room dedicated to this passion.

Kourtney’s mother, Kim , Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, Kris Jenner, lives in a huge and luxurious house in California. In an excerpt from the last episode of the family reality show, we can discover the images of the room that she completely dedicated to his dishes .

“Living in the world of Kris Jenner is fabulous. It’s like being surrounded by opulence, with martini glasses in crystal, covered with diamonds. It’s always tidy and there are porcelain and beautiful objects everywhere,” comments Khloe in the video.

Kris Jenner had indicated, in March to the site “Poosh”, to have in particular 6 Hermès tea sets, a Gucci teapot and a set of cups and plates personalized with the portraits of the members of his family.

