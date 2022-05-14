millionaire house: Kris Jenner has a room for her dishes
Kris Jenner’s house includes a room for her tableware collections, but also a fridge arranged by color.
Lauren Cavin-Hostettler
Kourtney’s mother, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, Kris Jenner, lives in a huge and luxurious house in California. In an excerpt from the last episode of the family reality show, we can discover the images of the room that she completely dedicated to his dishes.
“Living in the world of Kris Jenner is fabulous. It’s like being surrounded by opulence, with martini glasses in crystal, covered with diamonds. It’s always tidy and there are porcelain and beautiful objects everywhere,” comments Khloein the video.
Kris Jenner had indicated, in March to the site “Poosh”, to have in particular 6 Hermès tea sets, a Gucci teapot and a set of cups and plates personalized with the portraits of the members of his family.
A fridge full of green
But that’s not the matriarch’s only eccentricity. In her kitchen, she reveals her fridge, with transparent doors and meticulously arranged. We see that it contains only green ingredients: particularly aromatic herbs, some asparagusartichokes, salad, avocados, broccoliapples, cucumbers and limes.