Millionaire income! The final figures of the agreement between Barça and Spotify

This April 3, the Assembly will take place in which theThe members of FC Barcelona will give the final “yes” to the agreement between the Barcelona club and Spotifywith which the streaming music company will appear on the front of the jerseys of both the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the training one and, lastly, it acquires the naming rights of the Camp Nou.

The Barça club has not presented the official figures with the Swedish company, due to a confidentiality agreement, but in ‘RAC1’ they have revealed the final figures of a millionaire agreement that will allow the azulgrana to increase their income per season, but that has left a real surprise. The Barça stadium will be called ‘Spotify Camp Nou’ for the next twelve years and the income from it will increase over the years.

Regarding the name of the Stadium, the station has revealed that Spotify will pay five million euros in each of the seasons that the works of the Espai Barça will last (4). In other words, the Barça club will receive 20 million in the next four courses, but this figure will increase when the project is ready. The Swedish company, then, will pay 20 million in the remaining eight years of the agreement (160 million euros), to a total of 180 ‘kilos’ in twelve years for the ‘naming rights’.

‘RAC1’ has also revealed that Spotify’s intention was to sign a much longer agreement. “Spotify wanted a long-term bond, about 30 years”they have reported, but finally it has been less than half and we will have to wait if there will be a renewal of it in the coming seasons.

T-shirt revenue

Likewise, the Catalan station has reported the figures that FC Barcelona will receive for the sponsorship of its shirt. Revenues are obviously ‘marked’ by the recovery from the pandemic. In four years, it will be 60 million euros per season for the kit for the men’s and women’s teams, while they will pay five for the three years on training jerseys.

Thus, in the next four years, Barcelona will pocket 275 million euros for the sponsorship of the shirts for the men’s and women’s teams, the training ones (for three seasons) and the ‘naming rights’ of the Camp Nou while they are under construction. Subsequently, 160 ‘kilos’ of the stadium will remain when it is finished, spread over eight years. A total of 435M.