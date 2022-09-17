Millionaire investment of Grupo Sol with the entry of Mobil to the Island | Others

After an investment of $30 million, many gasoline stations can already be seen covered in the emblematic blue color that characterizes the Mobil brand, after the distributor Sol Puerto Rico Limited acquired the license to use the brand to incorporate it into its network of stations of service in Puerto Rico, said Pierre Magnan, president of Grupo Sol.

During the past two weeks, 15 stations have been completed under the Mobil brand and they expect to complete the transformation of more than 170 stations in a period of three months.

“We are happy to bring the brand back to Puerto Rico and join a winning team,” said Magnan. “We are very proud to make this unprecedented investment of $30 million in Puerto Rico to bring this brand and offer the highest quality product to the people of Puerto Rico,” he added.

Exxon Mobil had a presence on the Island about 50 years ago.

According to the president of Grupo Sol, one of the company’s main motivations for making the change was to increase competitiveness in the price of gasoline, a benefit that consumers will notice, he said.

“One of the main reasons why we are making this change is to be more competitive in the price (of gasoline), controlling our supply chain. This is going to be one of the main changes that consumers will see: the highest quality product at the most competitive price,” said Magnan.

Mario Chávez, director of fuels for Latin America for Exxon Mobil, highlighted that his product is characterized by being made for racing cars, improves efficiency, reduces deposits and maximizes consumption.

“Our commitment is to offer high quality products and empower the Puerto Rican consumer with the power of choice for a technologically advanced fuel. It is better mileage and better performance, because our products improve engine cleanliness, fuel consumption and reduce emissions into the environment,” said Chávez.

According to Magnan, of the total amount invested, more than $22 million were destined to impact the island’s concessionaires for the transformation of the infrastructure and application of new technologies.

“We are proud to support our retailers through an estimated investment of $22.5 million in Puerto Rico, for the product quality assurance program, infrastructure and brand transformation, offering consumers an innovative design with superior lighting and the confidence of offer fuels with the unique and exclusive Mobil formula in each of the Mobil brand stations”, he added.

Magnan reported that more than $7 million went to advertising for the brand.

He announced that they will bring to the Island technologies that facilitate consumer transactions, such as the Mobil Speed ​​Pay application, in which customers can pay for gasoline without having to go to the convenience store.

They expect it to be ready by the end of this month and will add a Mobil gas gift card later.

“It is world-class technology and we are very excited to bring it to our retail partners. Our stations are local Puerto Ricans and our job is to provide them with the best brands in the world with the best quality of products,” said the president of Grupo Sol.

“With the introduction of Mobil stations and Synergy products in Puerto Rico, Exxon Mobil presents, together with Grupo Sol, an innovative offer of fuels focused on consumers and their needs,” Chavez stressed.