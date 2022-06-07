Millionaire lawsuit against Mariah Carey for one of her hits that we have all sung

Singer Mariah Carey faces an unexpected million-dollar copyright lawsuit for her Christmas hit ‘All I want for Christmas is You’. The musical piece has become one of the hits that we have all sung during the Christmas holidays and has generated more than 60 million euros in profit for the artist. However, the artist was sued by the composer Andy Stone accused of infringing the copyright of the musical piece, as Stone maintains that five years before it came to light, he co-wrote a song with the same name. He denounces that the singer exploited his “popularity” and “style”, although the musical piece is very different from that of the composer and they only share the same title, but Stone assures that he never gave permission to use his song or create a version, that’s why claims claims compensation of 20 million dollars.

The lawsuit alleges that Mariah Carey, as well as her co-writer Walter Afanasieff and the Sony Music Entertainment record label, derived “unearned profits” from the song and that the defendants “knowingly, knowingly and willfully engaged in a campaign” to infringe copyrights. Author. Local media have reported that Andy Stone and his lawyers contacted the singer last year, but “could not reach any agreement.”

More than 28 years after the catchy song’s release comes this lawsuit from Andy Stone, a little-known songwriter who performs under the name Vince Vance. Stone is also the leader of the gang Vince Vance and the Valiants. He is the author of the song ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, released in 1989. Both songs have very different connotations in terms of melody and lyrics, despite having a similar Christmas identity and sharing the same title. However, Stone accuses Mariah Carey of “knowingly, knowingly and intentionally” infringing her copyright.

Since appearing on the ‘Merry Christmas’ album in 1994, Mariah Carey’s song is a must-have on any Christmas playlist, and has topped the Christmas charts in several countries for years.. Likewise, ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ has been streamed a billion times on Spotify. The song was written by the singer in an apartment in New York and with a cheap ‘Casio’ keyboard, as the artist confessed in her memoir. The theme, released in October 1994, has given the American artist three Guinness records and has generated more than 60 million euros in copyright benefits. On her YouTube channel alone, this Christmas classic has nearly a billion views. It is Carey’s most successful song and dominated the charts in many countries around the world. The song always occupies a prominent place during the Christmas holidays. In 2003, she also appeared in the Christmas-themed romantic comedy film ‘Love Actually’, starring Keira Knightley and Hugh Grant, among others.