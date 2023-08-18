Millionaire or prostitution passport just to show your legs (or panties)?

For some, this platform specializing in the sale of erotic content is synonymous with pornography and prostitution. For others, a free and secure way to earn an income. writer and film director Mabel Lozano and Davinia Fruitful, With a profile in this network, they discuss it.

In the ’90s, Carmen Electra was Lani McKenzie, an enthusiast in the Baywatch series. Together with others including ‘The Super Famous’ Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, she kept millions of viewers glued to the screen (and her red swimsuit). Today the model and actress is 51 years old and earns a pretty decent living on OnlyFans, a platform founded in 2016 by British Tim Stokely, which publishes all kinds of subscription content: recipes, sports training, crafts, beauty tips . However, practice shows that he specializes in ‘Hot stuff.

Like Carmen Electra, there are 1.5 million content creators on OnlyFans. women like in spain Daniella Bloom They have very profitable profiles on which they can upload erotic photos, videos and audios along with the text. The former Big Brother has announced that he has come to win 20,000 Euros a day. When one of the more than 150 million registered users in the world subscribes to an account, 80% of the amount goes into the pocket of the content creator and 20% just to the fans. According to the ‘Financial Times’, the coronavirus pandemic played a decisive role in reaching these figures, as the platform increased its revenue by 553% after the health crisis and gained more than 100 million users.

If you don’t know OnlyFans, don’t try to find someone special. Neither famous nor unknown. A profile can only be accessed through a direct link. It is common for creators to provide their links to other open networks as a commercial strategy to attract fans.

For many, it is a network that serves pornography without any euphemisms, and they consider it a passport to possible prostitution and trafficking. Others defend it because it allows anyone to monetize their content in a way Free and Secure. Here, mabel lozano And davinia fruitful They discuss about it. The former is a writer, actress and film director. She has focused her career on denouncing the sex trafficking suffered by women and girls around the world. In 2021, he won the Goya Award for Best Documentary Short Film for ‘Biography of a Woman’s Corpse’ and has recently released the documentary ‘Pornoexplotación’ on RTVE Play. The other has been creating content on OnlyFans for three years. She has a degree in Art History and recently completed a higher education degree in Marketing and Advertising.

I donate Does this platform pose a threat to creators, especially women?

Mabel Lozano. Yes, there are many complaints about identity theft. For example, they may take your face and paste it into a porn video. Furthermore, OnlyFans encourages nudity as it is simply a website that sells sexual and pornographic material. The more you teach, the more you earn. If you upload a nude photo it will go everywhere, you will lose control, and maybe even in you have another life in five years And you don’t want that content to be broadcast. Often, it ends up in pornography containers and many of the girls there end up in prostitution. It’s not about showing yourself off from the safety of your own home, however much you may want to pretend to be.

davinia fruitful, I created my profile three years ago and I use it to upload content about my legs, lingerie and bikinis, I dance sexy… i don’t do nudity And although I’ve been offered money to show private parts (fans can communicate via private messages), I don’t feel comfortable. I choose what I post. I stick to a specific market and don’t move out of there. I don’t do anything wrong and my mom and boyfriend also encourage me. Regarding impersonation, this is impossible within OnlyFans. To register, they ask for a guarantee from you, such as a photo of your ID. In fact, I got this for the seventh time because they wanted to verify who I am and they even deleted a picture of mine because they suspected it was mine. Instead, content leaves the platform even when you don’t want it to. A man took pictures of me and sold them. i have gone civil guard, But it is difficult to remove. I always advice girls who want to open profile, so that they don’t have to regret later.

ml a girl told me this sold her panties Only on fans for 100¤. I was in a position of financial need. Shortly after, she found a hardcore porn video featuring her face on the internet. It was not her. The problem is, the girls think it’s the deal of the century and don’t see the dangers until something happens to them.

df Some people upload content without their faces or apply filters, although it is more difficult to make money this way. It is also true that they can move your face to another social network.

ml No doubt about it, but OnlyFans are at a higher risk of those conditions. Even more so than Twitter, for example.

Q. Is making money as easy as you think?

df I don’t agree that the more you teach, the more you’ll earn, especially because it’s so hard for people to reach your profile and get to know you. I have an average of 200 paying customers in the summer ¤10.99 per month, The most money I’ve made in a month has been 3,500, but it largely depends on how much time you dedicate to it.

Q. One of the criticisms you get is that you objectify women and treat them disrespectfully.

ml Men who enter OnlyFans objectify them. Being treated badly is almost normal.

df But if you stop their feet, They respect you. They offer you money and think they can buy you. They paid me to see my boobs in person, but I don’t approve of those things. The other one wanted nude pictures and when I didn’t accept he started insulting me. I blocked her on OnlyFans, but she’s still on Instagram. gave me Hatred and worry. He recently subscribed to my profile again but I banned him and he can’t talk to me. There are other subscribers with whom I have a friendship-like relationship.

ml The problem is that if someone wants to breastfeed their child, they can be left on the street with a man showing their breasts. from there to end up in a flat prostitution Not that much distance.

Q. In 2021 OnlyFans announced it would ban uploading sexually explicit material, but quickly backtracked due to protests from adult content creators.

df He saw that many people were about to leave the stage and many restrictions were placed on what they did. You cannot upload photos or videos with animals, vomit, Blood… You can’t go to have sex in public, or pretend to be a minor, or simulate rape. Furthermore, everyone appearing in a content must be registered with their data.

ml OnlyFans is a very questionable business, full of BrokerAnd with that they showed that this is the gateway to pornography 2.0.

Q. There’s also talk that banning it is ethical, about freedom, about owning your body and being your own agent, as said by singer Mala Rodriguez, who has a profile on OnlyFans.

ml It’s not about morality, but about obscenity and prostitution. Many women are empowered by selling sexual materials. Davinia is of legal age and free, but there have been problems with even uploading such light material. Uncertainty and lack of opportunities lie behind many cases. You go out there and you are not the master of your life. That is not freedom. It’s no coincidence that 97% of creators are women. It is the promise of easy and fast money in a situation of weakness. If you want to dedicate yourself to that, great, but what if you don’t? It is full of risks, they can extort you by spreading your photos…

df I am 28 years old and things clear. For the time being I will remain on stage. I don’t hide and am spontaneous. The boys in my city follow me too! As long as I dedicate an hour or two a day to it, it’s worth it and the money I get from it has helped me, for example, pay for my studies in marketing and advertising.

